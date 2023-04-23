Disney's Peter Pan & Wendy: Release date and time, trailer, cast and other details to know

Peter Pan & Wendy is all set to premiere on Disney+ and is expected to be available for streaming from 1 pm ET (tentative time) on Friday, April 28, 2023. The fantasy adventure film stars Jude Law, Alexander Molony, Ever Anderson, and Yara Shahidi, among others. It has been helmed by David Lowery, who is best known for directing Pete's Dragon, The Old Man & the Gun, and The Green Knight.

The film is a live-action reimagining of J.M. Barrie's 1904 novel Peter Pan; or, The Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up and Disney's hit 1953 classic Peter Pan, both of which tell the tale of a mischievous little boy who can fly and the adventures that he had on an island named Neverland that fairies, mermaids and pirates inhabit.

Peter Pan & Wendy is produced by Jim Whitaker, while Adam Borba, Thomas M. Hammel, and Toby Halbrooks serve as the executive producers.

Peter Pan & Wendy promises to be an adventure-laden experience for all

The trailer for Peter Pan & Wendy was released on Walt Disney Studios' official YouTube channel on April 10, 2023. It begins with Wendy Darling (Ever Anderson) expressing her complete lack of interest and inclination toward growing up. One night she chances upon Tinker Bell (Yara Shahidi) and Peter Pan (Alexander Molony), and they take Wendy and her siblings to Neverland.

Neverland turns out to be a place beyond Wendy's wildest dreams and the Darlings eventually end up crossing paths with the notorious Captain Hook (Jude Law). The rest of the trailer is filled with adventures that Peter Pan and the Darlings embark on, and ends with Wendy telling Peter that growing up might be the biggest adventure of all.

The official synopsis of Peter Pan & Wendy, as per a Disney press release, reads:

"Peter Pan & Wendy introduces Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Never Land. There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever."

Peter Pan & Wendy marks David Lowery's sixth outing as a filmmaker

David Lowery is an American filmmaker who made his mark on the film circuit with St. Nick. The film premiered at the 2009 South by Southwest Festival and also won the Texas Filmmaker Award at the AFI Dallas International Film Festival in 2009.

Ain't Them Bodies Saints, Lowery's first feature film to be backed by major production houses, would go on to win him critical acclaim and be nominated for the Grand Jury Prize at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival.

David Lowery's association with Disney began in 2016 when he directed the remake of the 1977 musical fantasy film, Pete's Dragon. The film was met with positive reviews and ended up grossing over $143 million worldwide, marking Lowery's first commercial win as a mainstream filmmaker.

Here's what Lowery had to say to Collider about Peter Pan & Wendy:

"As a Peter Pan film, it's not going to surprise anyone who knows the original material. It's very fun and it's funny. If it's grounded, it's only because we were trying to shoot on location, build all of our sets, and have everything feel like a real place. I always value the idea that Neverland is a place that a child could actually get to. As to whether it's a dark and gritty version of Peter Pan… it's not."

Produced by Walt Disney Pictures, Whitaker Entertainment, and Roth/Kirschenbaum Films, Peter Pan & Wendy will be available for streaming exclusively on Disney+ from April 28, 2023.

