Walt Disney annual passes: Release date, prices, options and everything to know

Walt Disney World has announced the revival of its annual pass program, which was previously discontinued. Individuals can buy new passes beginning April 20th. However, the number of available passes will be limited. Currently, only residents of Florida are eligible to purchase new passes, whereas out-of-state park visitors can only renew their existing passes.

Scott Gustin @ScottGustin NEW: Walt Disney World Annual Passes will resume new sales on April 20. Incredi-Pass, Sorcerer, and Disney Pirate Pass resume on that date. Pixie will continue to be offered.



Note: Eligible DVC members will get early access to purchase the Sorcerer Pass beginning April 13. NEW: Walt Disney World Annual Passes will resume new sales on April 20. Incredi-Pass, Sorcerer, and Disney Pirate Pass resume on that date. Pixie will continue to be offered.Note: Eligible DVC members will get early access to purchase the Sorcerer Pass beginning April 13. https://t.co/NuR7xq03K2

Announcing the same on their blog, the company announced:

"We are so grateful for our Passholders who have a deep, strong connection to Walt Disney World, and we are looking forward to welcoming more of you to the Annual Passholder family."

Furthermore, visitors will now be able to purchase the passes online as well, and there will be no need to visit the parks to purchase the pass. While the sale of passes online will begin on April 20, 2023, eligible Vacation Club members can get their DVC Dorcerer pass from April 13, 2023.

Justin - EPIC DIZ @epicdiz Disney Annual Passes are back! April 20th for normies and April 13th for DVC Owners Disney Annual Passes are back! April 20th for normies and April 13th for DVC Owners https://t.co/KZ0exUTOQt

These passes allow the user some great benefits like the Select Disney PhotoPass benefits, visiting the theme park after 2 PM, no reservations, and even massive discounts on food, beverages, and merchandise.

Walt Disney World's annual pass prices revealed: Incredi-Pass costs $1,399, Pirate Pass starts at $749

The company announced the comeback of the popular annual passes with new rates for 3 different categories. The first category is the Pixie Dust Pass, which is only for the residents of Florida. The pass retails for $399 and allows entry on most weekdays except for holiday periods.

The second one is the Pirate Pass, which is also for Florida residents only, which sells for $749 and allows entry on most weekdays, but has many others advantages and perks. The last category is the Disney Incredi-Pass, which is for all guests, irrespective of where they live in the US. The pass costs $1,399 and has no conditions for blackout dates.

Ashley Carter @AshleyLCarter1 JUST IN: Disney World to resume new sales of annual passes this month. The Incredi-Pass, Sorcerer Pass and the Pirate Pass will be available to purchase online starting April 20.



Quantity of passes will be limited and pass types may become unavailable for purchase “at any time." JUST IN: Disney World to resume new sales of annual passes this month. The Incredi-Pass, Sorcerer Pass and the Pirate Pass will be available to purchase online starting April 20.Quantity of passes will be limited and pass types may become unavailable for purchase “at any time." https://t.co/ZO65xZO22G

The only catch to the passes is that there is a very limited quantity of these passes available. The same has been stated by the company on their blog, as the site claimed:

“The quantity of passes will be limited and passes, or a pass type, may become unavailable for purchase at any time.”

Social media users go gaga as Disney announces the comeback of annual passes: Reactions explored

Walt Disney World's announcement about the revival of its annual pass program has sent social media into a frenzy. The company's decision to bring back the pass program after it was suspended due to the pandemic has left many fans overjoyed. The news has garnered widespread attention, and social media platforms are now awash with posts from netizens expressing their excitement over the return of annual passes.

Here is how social media users are reacting to the news:

burgers.and.burpees🔜 death @a_rivera914 everyone here freaking out about EDCLV and I'm just waiting for when Disney annual passes drop in a couple weeks everyone here freaking out about EDCLV and I'm just waiting for when Disney annual passes drop in a couple weeks

N A E E 🌻 @AyeNaeee disney got new annual passes. i need to get me and my man some. disney got new annual passes. i need to get me and my man some.

dani @danilauraxo Disney finally bringing back annual passes when I’m moving is my actual 13th reason Disney finally bringing back annual passes when I’m moving is my actual 13th reason

em @emmcruzzz Disney annual passes are back this monthhhhh LETS GO Disney annual passes are back this monthhhhh LETS GO

lexi grace @misslexagrace not Disney annual passes FINALLY coming after I just spent all my money on skz cool not Disney annual passes FINALLY coming after I just spent all my money on skz cool

Dany-El @Danyinanutshell Disney annual passes coming out 4/20 Disney annual passes coming out 4/20 👀

Sydney @ Eorzean Symphony 🎼 @nyxdyes Disney is going to sell annual passes again and I’m so tempted to get one 🥹 Disney is going to sell annual passes again and I’m so tempted to get one 🥹

The decision to restart the sale of passes comes after CEO Bob Iger announced that the company is planning to invest more than $17 billion in the Florida park. This will also generate thousands of new jobs, and the investment will happen over a span of 10 years.

Poll : 0 votes