Walt Disney annual passes: Release date, prices, options and everything to know

Walt Disney World has announced the revival of its annual pass program, which was previously discontinued. Individuals can buy new passes beginning April 20th. However, the number of available passes will be limited. Currently, only residents of Florida are eligible to purchase new passes, whereas out-of-state park visitors can only renew their existing passes.
Announcing the same on their blog, the company announced:
"We are so grateful for our Passholders who have a deep, strong connection to Walt Disney World, and we are looking forward to welcoming more of you to the Annual Passholder family."
Furthermore, visitors will now be able to purchase the passes online as well, and there will be no need to visit the parks to purchase the pass. While the sale of passes online will begin on April 20, 2023, eligible Vacation Club members can get their DVC Dorcerer pass from April 13, 2023.
These passes allow the user some great benefits like the Select Disney PhotoPass benefits, visiting the theme park after 2 PM, no reservations, and even massive discounts on food, beverages, and merchandise.
Walt Disney World's annual pass prices revealed: Incredi-Pass costs $1,399, Pirate Pass starts at $749
The company announced the comeback of the popular annual passes with new rates for 3 different categories. The first category is the Pixie Dust Pass, which is only for the residents of Florida. The pass retails for $399 and allows entry on most weekdays except for holiday periods.
The second one is the Pirate Pass, which is also for Florida residents only, which sells for $749 and allows entry on most weekdays, but has many others advantages and perks. The last category is the Disney Incredi-Pass, which is for all guests, irrespective of where they live in the US. The pass costs $1,399 and has no conditions for blackout dates.
The only catch to the passes is that there is a very limited quantity of these passes available. The same has been stated by the company on their blog, as the site claimed:
“The quantity of passes will be limited and passes, or a pass type, may become unavailable for purchase at any time.”
Social media users go gaga as Disney announces the comeback of annual passes: Reactions explored
Walt Disney World's announcement about the revival of its annual pass program has sent social media into a frenzy. The company's decision to bring back the pass program after it was suspended due to the pandemic has left many fans overjoyed. The news has garnered widespread attention, and social media platforms are now awash with posts from netizens expressing their excitement over the return of annual passes.
Here is how social media users are reacting to the news:
The decision to restart the sale of passes comes after CEO Bob Iger announced that the company is planning to invest more than $17 billion in the Florida park. This will also generate thousands of new jobs, and the investment will happen over a span of 10 years.