"Neverland looks like Ireland": New Peter Pan & Wendy trailer sparks troll fest on Twitter

The upcoming Disney-produced film, Peter Pan & Wendy has managed to become the talk of the town for the wrong reasons, and this was proven yet again with the launch of its new trailer. The fantasy adventure film is set to premiere on Disney+ on April 28, 2023.

The classic children's fictional character, Peter Pan aka the Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up, has been adapted by Hollywood numerous times.

However, enthusiasm regarding the film has been at an all-time low since its new trailer was met with heavy criticism and trolling. Upon viewing the trailer, one fan said that the mythical land of Neverland in the film looked just like the country of Ireland.

A fan's reaction to the news Peter Pan & Wendy trailer (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Peter Pan & Wendy trailer ridiculed on Twitter for unpleasant color grading

Several films in recent times have faced backlash for their dark color gradation and setting. The phenomenon started becoming evident with a wave of DC & Marvel superhero films and has now even carried over to Disney children’s movies. Even their upcoming film The Little Mermaid is suffering from the same problem.

Criticism along similar lines has also been hurled at the latest Peter Pan outing.

Fans are also tired of watching so many Peter Pan remakes and claimed that Disney has run out of creative fuel. The upcoming film was compared to older retentions of the original story. Many even thought that Disney was releasing it exclusively on their streamer since they were aware that a theatrical release would result in disaster.

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Due to its color grading, fans are expecting the film to have a mature setting, while some think that the 1991 film Hook told the story of Peter Pan the best. The film starred the legendary Dustin Hoffman and the late Robin Williams.

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

What is Peter Pan & Wendy about?

Directed by David Lowery, Peter Pan & Wendy stars Alexander Molony as Peter Pan, Ever Anderson as Wendy Darling, Jude Law as Captain Hook, Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell, Joshua Pickering as John Darling, Jacobi Jupe as Michael Darling, Alyssa Wapanatâhk as Tiger Lily, Jim Gaffigan as Mr. Smee, Molly Parker as Mary Darling, and several others.

The film's official synopsis reads:

"Peter Pan & Wendy introduces Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever."

It is a live-action adaptation of Walt Disney's 1953 animated film Peter Pan, which in turn, is based on the 1904 play Peter Pan by J. M. Barrie.

Peter Pan & Wendy is set to premiere on Disney+ on April 28, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes