MNET’s 'M Countdown in France' announces its first lineup

K-pop enthusiasts are excited about the highly acclaimed music show M Countdown making its European debut. With a star-studded lineup of top-notch acts, this announcement has sent waves of excitement throughout the global K-pop community.

The inaugural lineup for M Countdown in France was revealed on September 7, 2023, and features some of the hottest upcoming acts in the industry. Dreamcatcher, NCT DREAM, MONSTA X's dynamic duo SHOWNU and HYUNGWON, the sensational TREASURE, and the ever-energetic K-TIGERS are all confirmed to grace the stage at this first-time-ever event.

Later, it was also confirmed that established artists like SHINee's Taemin and ATEEZ would also perform at the event. Their presence guarantees an unforgettable night of entertaining performances.

M Countdown in France's debut will prove to be a historic milestone for K-Pop enthusiasts in Europe

Adding to the significance of this momentous occasion is the choice of venue. M Countdown in France is scheduled to take place on October 15 at the renowned Paris La Defense Arena, the largest concert hall in Europe. Situated in the heart of the city of love, Paris, this arena is no stranger to hosting international events.

For K-pop fans in Europe, this announcement is a dream come true since it signifies not only the continued global expansion of the genre but also the recognition of the passion and enthusiasm of European fans.

As the anticipation builds and the date draws nearer, K-pop aficionados in Europe and beyond are undoubtedly marking their calendars for this historic event.

M Countdown in France promises to be a night filled with incredible music and unforgettable memories. For DREAMCATCHER, NCT DREAM, MONSTA X's SHOWNU and HYUNGWON, TREASURE, and K-Tigers, this represents a unique chance to connect with their European fanbase and showcase their talents on an international stage.

The artists themselves are undoubtedly thrilled to be a part of this momentous occasion. With NCT having had a full-group concert recently and SHOWNU X HYUNGWON with their recent debut sub-unit album, UNSEEN, this night will be a total blast.

About Mnet's M Countdown

M Countdown is a music television program broadcast by Mnet, and it is one of the longest-running music shows in South Korea. It features live performances by various K-pop artists and groups, where they showcase their latest songs and interact with fans.

The show often includes interviews with the artists, chart rankings, and behind-the-scenes footage. It is known for its vibrant and energetic atmosphere, making it a favorite among K-pop fans.

The show plays a significant role in promoting new K-pop releases and providing a platform for artists to connect with their audience. It also holds special episodes and events, such as overseas editions in different countries.

M Countdown in France marks a historic milestone for K-pop enthusiasts in Europe. With an exceptional lineup, a historic venue, and the chance for fans to witness their favorite artists up close, this event is a testament to the impact that K-pop has on audiences all over the world.