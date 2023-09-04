"Not a performance befitting the young Koreans’ popularity": Le Parisien negatively reviews BLACKPINK's Encore concert, leaving fans enraged

On Saturday, September 2, a renowned French Newspaper outlet, Le Parisien, reviewed BLACKPINK's July Encore concert, which was held at the State De France and Paris La Défense Arena on July 15. Their piece, written by Marie Poussel, ranked all the events and concerts in the arena this summer.

The newspaper not only ranked the four-member K-pop group lowest on their list but also gave several negative remarks about their Encore concert. The caption of the tweet linking the review read:

"The Blackpink group was in France on Saturday evening for its only European date. A two-hour show that delighted the fans… But not us!"

One of the many comments that Le Parisien made about the performances BLACKPINK rolled out during their July Encore concert in their review was:

"This was not a performance befitting the young Koreans’ popularity."

Expand Tweet

Fans were disgruntled with the comments and choice of words that Le Parisien used to describe the crowd, the members, and the concert in general. Since fans believed it was disrespectful and unfair to the group and the performances they rolled out for their Encore stage, they called out the newspaper for its remarks.

"You aren't a real organization": Fans enraged as the French Newspaper leaves negative reviews about BLACKPINK's July Encore concert

On September 2, Le Parisien published a review of all the concerts that took place in their country's famous venue, State De France and Paris La Défense Arena. As they ranked the concerts from highest to lowest according to the performances, stage settings, etc., many were immediately thrown off when they realized that BLACKPINK was ranked the lowest.

Given that the group earned a lot of praise for the Born Pink Tour, their Encore stage being ranked last was shocking to many. However, as people read the review to justify placing the group's July encore stage at the lowest rank, fans were only angered and disappointed.

Here's what the review read:

"As this list is absolutely objective, some will be happy, jealous, and miserable. Just because audiences filled the State De France doesn’t mean the performance is good. What we thought after leaving BLACKPINK’s concert was that the choreography was too textbook, and the members would often walk in front of each other due to miscommunication."

"During the latter part of the show, Jennie suddenly left the stage, and the remaining members incredulously started calling out audiences-held posters. This was not a performance befitting the young Koreans’ popularity."

Here's how netizens, BLINKs in general, reacted to the article published by Le Parisien:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

During their July Encore stage, the group performed iconic songs like BOOMBAYAH, How You Like That, Lovesick Girls, etc. The concert also included some solo stages as the members performed songs from individual discographies, like SOLO, On The Ground, Flower, etc.

Given that the setlist was considerably short yet energetic, it received a great response from the audience, and many fans expressed their satisfactory reviews post-concert.

Hence, fans have been expressing their displeasure with the article and demanding a proper statement of apology from Le Parisien for the disrespect and damage they've caused towards BLACKPINK.