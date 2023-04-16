BLACKPINK reveals stadium encore concert dates and venue for BORN PINK World Tour

BLACKPINK gifted fans with an announcement of additional dates and venues for their ongoing BORN PINK World Tour. These shows will take the four-member girl group for four nights across North America. Called the encore tours, they will be held after the BORN PINK tour comes to an end in July.

On April 16, 2023, YG Entertainment, the Pink Venom singers’ agency, revealed dates and venues for the girl group’s encore stops in August. Jisoo, Rose, Jennie, and Lisa have been traveling across the world since October last year, which marked the beginning of the BORN PINK World Tour in Seoul.

BLACKPINK keep August as their encore month for the BORN PINK World Tour

Being one of the K-pop industry’s most beloved girl groups, BLACKPINK has added more shows after July, which was initially known to be the end of the BORN PINK World Tour. However, with the incredible reception the Pink Venom singers have received and to treat fans more, the group will be touring North America for their encore stadium tour.

The singers released the dates and venues for the BORN PINK encore spots. The venues include some of the most popular stadiums in the world, such as the Metlife Stadium and the Allegiant Stadium. Check out the details of the encore shows announced below:

August 12, 2023 - Metlife Stadium, New Jersey

August 18, 2023 - Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

August 22, 2023 - Oracle Park, San Francisco

August 26, 2023 - Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

BLACKPINK even made history by being the fourth-ever female musical act to ever perform at the Allegiant Stadium. The only other female artists to have held shows at the Allegiant are Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and P!nk.

Meanwhile, some fans also hope that YG Entertainment will drop encore dates for US stadiums after the group’s Coachella performance on April 15.

BLACKPINK garners incredible crowd at Coachella 2023, leaves fans thrilled

kenji 𓅓 @yk2aii



BLACKPINK COACHELLA HEADLINERS

#BLACKPINKatCoachella Goosebumps!! holy moly The crowd went absolutely INSANE Influencers and celebrities were present in the VIP area. best night evaaaBLACKPINK COACHELLA HEADLINERS Goosebumps!! holy moly The crowd went absolutely INSANE Influencers and celebrities were present in the VIP area. best night evaaaBLACKPINK COACHELLA HEADLINERS#BLACKPINKatCoachella https://t.co/0wIwp313oS

The Pink Venom singers attracted the world’s attention when they were announced to headline Coachella 2023 on April 15, 2023. The massive crowd at Coachella Day 2 went viral on Twitter as fans couldn’t stop gushing over the group’s power.

Moreover, the quartet left no stone unturned as they performed an impressive setlist, including group and solo performances. They included their classic tracks such as WHISTLE, Boombayah, Lovesick Girls, and DDU-DU DDU-DU. Each member performed their solo debut tracks, except for Jennie, who performed You & Me.

One of the many highlights of the night was Lisa singing an explicit version of her viral debut track, MONEY. She also showcased her pole dancing skills as an intro performance for the song. Fans naturally went berserk over the R-rated lyrics and her impressive dance performance.

sunshineliliii³²⁷ @lovelalisaonlyy

MOTHERFVCKING MONEY YEAH



LISA COACHELLA COMEBACK

#LisachellaIsHere

LISACHELLA IS THE MAIN EVENTMOTHERFVCKING MONEY YEAHLISA COACHELLA COMEBACK LISACHELLA IS THE MAIN EVENTMOTHERFVCKING MONEY YEAH 😭😭LISA COACHELLA COMEBACK#LisachellaIsHere https://t.co/nPgSidZM61

BLACKPINK had a nearly two-hour-long set that left fans thrilled to the core. From group performances, they switched to solo, and then returned with group performances to end the set. The last song they performed was the fan-favorite Young Forever, as fireworks dazzled the sky.

With the incredible performance shown by BLACKPINK on Day 2 of Coachella, many are calling the event Pinkchella. Meanwhile, the group also made history as the first female K-pop act to headline Coachella.

