“Priceless”: Fans swoon over BLACKPINK’ Lisa’s reaction to her birthday cake

On March 26, 2023, BLACKPINK’s Lisa celebrated her birthday with her fans while she was on her Born Pink World Tour with her group members at the Philippine Arena in the Philippines with much joy and enthusiasm.

The highlight of the Born Pink World Tour concert held in the Philippines was Lisa’s birthday celebration. The crowd sang a happy birthday song and gifted her a huge cake that was decorated with many of her details.

The MONEY singer's reaction to her birthday cake melted fans when she stood beside it with a wide smile and teary eyes. She wanted to say something but couldn’t as fans kept on singing the birthday song for her. Fans found it priceless and went on social media to express their happiness:

Fans can’t get enough of BLACKPINK’ Lisa’s reaction to her 26th birthday cake

When the BLACKPINK's Lisa turned 26 on March 27, fans arranged a birthday event for her at the Born Pink World Tour, sang a birthday song, and made a pink ocean that left the idol teary-eyed and smiling ear-to-ear. She was looking at the pink ocean as if it was consuming the night.

Unsurprisingly, the photos and videos from the event went viral on social media, and fans reacted positively to them. They were happy to see her giggle throughout the concert. It is a known issue among the fans that the finalization of the cake took a lot of effort and problems, and watching the idol’s emotional reactions towards the cake accomplished their hard work.

Fans also mentioned on social media that fighting for the idol’s birthday cake was worth it after watching the idol’s warm reaction to it. Here's a look at how fans are reacting to Lisa’s reaction to her three-tier flashy birthday cake:

The three-tier cake had many details relating to her. It was designed with a lot of effort and keen attention to detail, as the cake topper was inspired by LALISA VM/EMA win. The topper's art reference was produced from every angle so that fondants can be used to make it with ease. Meanwhile, the cake topper was designed with a small figurine, wearing a brown dress embroidered with edelweiss flowers and her pets beside it.

The words "The Greatest of All Time" were inscribed on the cake's first tier using an acrylic part made with battery-operated portable lights. Three other idol pets were made using fondant and edelweiss flowers in the lower part. The yellow portion included additional designs and text.

The greeting Happy 26 Birthday was written on the upper half of the second tier of the cake. In the lower half, a film handle was provided from which the idol could pull out the photos and fill the roll that was inspired by LLIFILM and MONEY. The third tier was designed to be a star, thus called Star Base, which fans described as their brightest star.

The idol also uploaded pictures of her birthday, which she celebrated with her family in Thailand, and has received many other cakes.

Lisa's debut album LALISA was released in 2021

The BLACKPINK member is the first Thai to ever join YG Entertainment and debut with the group. The idol is the main vocalist and dancer of the group. She holds five Guinness World Records so far and has released her solo album, LALISA. She is popular for her single MONEY.

Meanwhile, she was recently spotted at the Celine pop-up store as a brand ambassador with other celebrities, including BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung and the South Korean actor Park Bo-gum. The trio’s picture went viral on social media, and fans could not stop swooning over them.

The idol is currently on her Born Pink World Tour with her group members, including Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa, and recently concluded her concert in Tokyo.

She's also confirmed to feature on BIGBANG's Taeyang upcoming album, Down to Earth.

