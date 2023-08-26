“2025 please come quick”: Excitement over a possible BTS reunion tour sends fans into a frenzy

BTS might reportedly be going on a world tour in 2025. The news comes after an article published by HITS Daily Double states that Scooter Braun, who is under media scrutiny for his alleged fall-out with his long-standing celebrity clients Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and J Balvin, will be focusing on his role as HYBE America's CEO, which includes expanding Bangtan's reach in the country.

It is believed that BTS' Jungkook's major solo hit, SEVEN, which was in collaboration with American rapper Latto and Korean actress Han So-hee has been the catalyst for their ambitious plans.

Following this, several ARMYs took to X to celebrate the news of a prospective BTS world tour in 2025, the year Bangtan members will regroup after their mandatory enlistment. Commenting under the original post by @btschartsdailys, a fan, @Evangln20, even shared their excitement by sharing how they can't wait for 2025 to arrive.

BTS ARMYs are currently anticipating a massive world tour in 2025 after all the members complete their mandatory military conscription

BTS' potential world tour has ARMYs excited about their much-awaited reunion in 2025. According to HITS Daily Double's article, Scooter Braun is channelling all his energies into HYBE America and their star client, BTS. Recently, Jungkook's Billboard-topping song SEVEN, which was released on July 14 and continues to do well even over a month after its release, has been influential for Braun to work on the boy band's reach within the US.

As such, Bang PD and Scooter Braun are making sure that no stones are left unturned to plan the K-pop boy band's reunion in 2025, which is why they are planning to allegedly propose a grand world tour to celebrate BTS.

"Meanwhile, discussion about a massive BTS reunion tour is creating sky-high expectations, especially in the wake of Jung Kook’s giant solo breakout. HYBE uber-boss Bang Si-Hyuk has told people he’s 100% behind their future plans."

As of now, everything is under speculation. However, ARMYs have been elation at the prospect of BTS' reunion in 2025 and a subsequent world tour. Taking to X, they shared their excitement for the same.

ARMYs are also joking that they need HYBE to make an official announcement about BTS' reunion and world tour soon so that they can start saving money.

Moreover, fans were reminded of RM's latest Weverse live, where he asked them to take care and gain some money before signing off. Fans believe it was a subtle hint by BTS' leader.

For those unversed, the Butter singers had planned a world tour back in 2020 called Map of the Soul Tour to commemorate the release of their album Map of the Soul: Persona and Map of the Soul: 7. It was supposed to be the grandest world tour the members had embarked on that had 39 all-stadium concerts planned worldwide.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic thwarted Bangtan's plans, eventually leading to the cancellation of the tour. Instead, they settled on a two-day online concert for fans and Permission to Dance: On Stage concerts in the U.S. the following year.

After the announcement of Bangtan members' solo endeavours, SUGA became the first member to go on his solo world tour this year. As a result, fans are now hoping for an official announcement in a similar vein soon.

What are the BTS members up to these days?

Bangtan members are busy with their solo endeavours, album releases and military duties. Two of the oldest members, Jin and J-hope, are currently serving in the military, while SUGA recently ended his solo world tour.

He is currently preparing to enlist in the military after wrapping up his successful solo world tour. In addition, RM has been focusing on the release of his new solo album, which he intends to release sometime next year. He also gave fans a sneak peek of his new song at SUGA's Seoul concert recently.

Jimin recently released his new promotional campaign for luxury jewellery brand Tiffany & Co. Jungkook dropped a new remix of his song SEVEN feat. Alesso, and finally, V is all set to release his debut solo album Layover on September 8, 2023.