"Give him some privacy": Fans express concern as BTS’ Jungkook gets mobbed multiple times after his arrival at  Incheon airport

BTS’ Jungkook was caught in the middle of an airport swarm yet again, and this time things aggravated more than before. The star, who was returning home from USA on September 25 after his stint at the Global Citizen’s Festival, was seen getting mobbed in confusing ways. These incidents were so perplexing that it was difficult to decipher whether or not they were done intentionally.

The situation was so intense that the BTS member as well as all his bodyguards started to run rapidly as soon as they caught a glimpse of their respective vehicles.

However, even during such situations, Jungkook's calm and respectful demeanour was on full display, which is something that did not escape the eyes of the netizens.

BTS member Jungkook faces difficult circumstances at the airport

Just like any other day of a K-pop idol’s arrival at the airport, the fans were all ready since the start of the day to welcome Jungkook.

Even though it is natural for public places like the airport to be completely loaded with hundreds of fans at the same time, who wait to catch a glimpse of their favorite idol, that’s not all there is to it.

Most of the times, these arrivals are adorned with unnecessary mobbing, touching, throwing of things, and photographing. During the star's arrival of September 25, he seemed already alert about the situation he may have to face at the airport.

As soon as he arrived, him and the bodyguards started walking briskly towards the exit so as to not attract much attention or problem. However, a couple of instances took place unexpectedly.

In one instance, a fan was seen following Jungkook so religiously and closely that while walking she tripped and fell right behind him, dragging his bagpack down. The Seven singer noticed but kept walking as if nothing had happened so as to avoid any further fanfare.

Another instance was while they were walking, the people kept shoving the phones extremely close to Jungkook’s face. They kept recording until he entered the gate and to everyone’s fury, a fan decided to touch him as he entered the particular gate with limited access.

According to the fans, the airport security as well as the bodyguards who were on duty didn't go a satisfactory job. The BTS member was seen protecting and taking care of him all by himself.

In such tight situations too, Jungkook managed to not lose his calm and kept greeting the fans, showcasing his gratitude towards the love and support of his dedicated fanbase.

Let's take a look at some outraged and concerned reactions:

In the future as well, complete omission of such incidents is next to impossible. However, with the growing fandom culture of K-pop, it is essential for companies to take necessary measures to ensure idols' security.