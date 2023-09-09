“So disrespectful and scary”: ARMYs enraged as BTS' Jungkook gets mobbed by fans gathered at the airport on his return to Korea

On September 9, 2023, BTS' Jungkook returned to Korea after completing his overseas schedule, for which he left on September 5. Upon his return, the singer was greeted at the Incheon Airport by several ARMYs who were waiting for his return. While it is natural for fans to await their favorite artist's arrival at the airport, the sweet gesture could turn into a bustling throng in no time.

A similar incident took place at Incheon Airport on Saturday when the BTS maknae returned safely from his US trip. Here, a crowd of fans gathered at the location to wait for him. However, the mobbing of the idol en masse on his way to the exit was an unexpected move that enraged international ARMYs.

As such, the topic of respecting K-pop idols and their personal spaces while keeping in mind their safety has been important issue lately. Fans have likewise gathered on social media platforms like X to discuss the same while condemning the recent act of mobbing Jungkook at the airport.

Fans worry for BTS' Jungkook's safety after a crowd of fans flocks around the idol at Incheon Airport

On September 5, the BTS maknae left Korea for an overseas trip, the details of which have been kept hidden, leading many fans to wonder if it could be for some new project. However, when he returned to Seoul after four days, his welcome by ARMYs at the airport made the fandom in general furious.

With "WELCOME HOME JUNGKOOK" messages trending on X, some ARMYs expressed their frustration at the charging crowd at the airport. Chasing the SEVEN singer with their cameras and crowding the area around him, the stampede not only led to a journalist falling down but also resulted in the 26-year-old idol running towards the safety of his car.

Thankfully, the heavy wall of security around Jungkook barricaded him from the chaos. However, the issue took a drastic turn when netizens showed concern for the singer, asking fans to be respectful towards him so as to not throng the idol. Aside from them, some ARMYs noted that the BTS member looked uncomfortable.

Despite that, the idol bowed multiple times to those present to catch a glimpse of him and was also seen to stop and help the fallen reporter. This gesture likewise garnered him praises from ARMYs.

In other news, the My Time singer recently surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify in September, becoming the most streamed Asian soloist of the month thus far. His song, Still With You, has also surpassed 100,000 likes on MelOn, becoming the second song by a K-pop male artist to acquire this feat in 2023 after his latest single, SEVEN.

SEVEN also got nominated for the Song of the Summer award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Aside from that, the BTS maknae will be co-headlining the Global Citizen Festival in New York this year.