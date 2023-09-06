“JUNGKOOK IS SO BUNNY”: Fans gleeful as BTS' Jungkook was seen dancing and jumping at the airport before heading off for overseas schedule

K-pop boy group BTS' Jungkook was seen at the Incheon Airport on September 5 as he was reportedly leaving for his overseas schedule. While the idol gets talked about for a multitude of reasons every other day, the reason on this particular day was his distinctly happy mood as he was seen jumping and dancing around the airport on his way to check-in.

Dressed in an all-black outfit, the idol made it hard for fans to resist his adorable charms, while he was supposedly shaking off dance moves from a TikTok trend. The BTS maknae also bowed and waved to those present multiple times and made various hand-hearts. Seeing the "Euphoria" singer in a good mood delighted ARMYs a.k.a BTS fans. He seems to have proved once more his "BUNNY" status among fans, thanks to all his jumping and hopping around at the airport.

"Be ready for his upcoming smash hit": Fans speculate new project may be incoming as BTS' Jungkook flies off for unrevealed schedule

Jungkook, who has fans worldwide, is also loved by reporters, who are always eager to capture the idol being playful on camera. On September 5, as Jungkook made his way through the airport, the cameramen and reporters asked him to do the iconic "V" pose. As soon as the Golden Maknae posed for the flashing cameras, the people present could not help but "aww" at his charms.

Amid talks of BTS' Jungkook's birthday and cameras clicking, the idol was seen rubbing his stomach, and when asked by the press if he was hungry, he replied with a nod, making the reporter wonder what to do, sympathizing with Jungkook.

Fans busied themselves, clicking pictures of BTS' Jungkook. The energetic idol was then off to his destination for a schedule that is unknown to fans and media and is, therefore, being much anticipated as ARMYs wonder whether some new project is underway.

Check out some fan reactions to Jungkook at the airport today.

The BTS vocalist, who turned 26 on September 1 this year, is unparalleled. He released his solo debut single "SEVEN," on July 14, 2023, and it has broken and created many records. Some of the recent achievements include the nomination of the track for the Song of the Summer award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. The song is currently the second-longest charting song at the number one spot on Spotify Global Charts in 2023, having remained at the position for 52 days so far.