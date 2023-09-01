On the occasion of BTS' Jung Kook's birthday on September 1, amid all the greetings the idol received, Calvin Klein did not forget to wish their global brand ambassador as they rolled out a series of pictures fans had never seen before and shared special videos on the brand's social media handles.

The pictures posted with the caption "for the occasion" are from the very recent Fall 2023 Campaign film dropped by Calvin Klein on August 14 this year.

The video was already a hit upon its release among ARMYs (BTS fans), and the brand dropping more behind-the-scenes content from the campaign film's shoot, especially on Jungkook's birthday, is melting hearts worldwide. Fans wonder whether the fashion house "waited" for the big day to launch the other images as a gift to the fandom and a way of wishing the golden maknae.

Calvin Klein has much to gift ARMYs on BTS' Jung Kook's birthday

BTS' Jung Kook has struck confident and charismatic poses in the new fall campaign pictures. While ARMYs are delighted for the extra content in the event of the BTS maknae turning 26, the brand began celebrating the special day by posting "we heard it was someone's birthday today" on their official X handle in the early hours of September 1.

After that, they went on to post a video full of a compilation of Jung Kook's unseen pictures titled "have you wished Jung Kook happy birthday?" In yet another clip, the Still With You artist was seen answering a question about his "most memorable fan moment."

While the whole world wishes Jung Kook a happy birthday, the shower of content on the K-pop sensation by Calvin Klein is attracting a bevy of appreciation from fans driven wild by the charms of the model. Here are some reactions that prove the same:

What more went on on BTS' Jung Kook's birthday?

BTS members also wished the youngest on his special day, as member Jimin posted a shirtless picture of them showing their backs to the camera. RM, on the other hand, took to his Instagram stories to post sweet photobooth-style pictures of himself with the birthday boy, with both looking cheerful.

BTS' Jung Kook himself thanked fans through a heartwarming letter he posted just moments before his birthday on Weverse, where he updated fans on his life and thoughts on his birthday.

"Hello everyone. This is Jungkook. It's my birthday :) As time goes by, birthdays don't feel as significant, but because the time you all have given me is so precious, I am writing this to leave a clear mark on this day. But I find that the expressions I can use are somewhat limited, haha. (translation via allkpop)

He further mentioned feeling happy these days and expressed his gratitude and love to ARMYs, ending the note with the wish of "walking together with trust in each other" with the fans in the future.