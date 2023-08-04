"Calvin Klein won with Jungkook": Fans go gaga over the brand's behind-the-scenes campaign video

Fans are enamored of BTS' Jungkook a.k.a Jeon Jung-kook's aura in the latest Calvin Klein Commercial Shoot Sketch video dropped on BTS' official YouTube channel, BANGTANTV, on August 3, 2023, KST. The K-pop legend not only strikes various confident poses for the camera, but he also exudes a flirty, casual energy unique only to him.

The video, which spans almost nine minutes, has been breaking the internet because of the BTS member's magnetic vibe and visuals, and certain scenes from it are also going viral.

The 25-year-old idol mentions in the video a few times how he feels nervous coming back to a photo shoot after a considerable gap in time, but contrary to his shyness, each shot shows the BTS maknae (the youngest) bringing out his model self.

Seeing him in his element, one fan wrote the following:

In between the shoot, the SEVEN singer was seen answering a short notes interview question where he revealed his favorite workout lately has been bowling and boxing. Other than that, Jungkook kept generously appreciating the cameraman's clear and concise direction, mentioning how he felt at ease because of them.

In the video the idol changes several fits and still manages to professionally pull off every pose and piece of clothing, adding how he liked the jeans so much he decided to take the clothing items from an entire look back home with him.

Jungkook was constantly appreciated by the staff present because of his flair and charm which made the Golden Maknae a perfect ambassador for Calvin Klein. The BTS member especially made sure to add a few words of gratitude in the video, to express his delight in assuming this position.

"According to the staff —— this might sound like I'm bragging — but not everyone can be a Calvin Klein model. That's what they said. I felt honored to have been chosen. The energy on set was great and the photographer did an amazing job." (via: BANGTANTV)

The Euphoria singer further added how since he is an adult, he gets to do more revealing shoots that people may or may not like, to which fans have flooded social media with supportive messages.

As the BTS maknae was seen saying, ARMYs can surely expect to see a side of the idol they have never seen before.

Jungkook's global ambassadorship with renowned international clothing and fashion brand Calvin Klein commenced on March 28, 2023. On the very same day, a video was dropped on the brand's official YouTube channel sharing the idol's mesmerizing visuals caught in film, donning the brand's clothing.

Apart from being a fashion icon and trendsetter, the BTS vocalist has also taken the world by storm with his solo debut single SEVEN (feat. Latto). Recently, the song even surpassed fellow BTS member Jimin's Like Crazy to become the song by a male soloist with the most music show wins in 2023, with five wins.