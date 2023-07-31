"MY WORLD STOPPED": Fans hold their hearts over BTS' Jungkook’s latest Cut Photos for SEVEN

BTS' Jungkook is gaining fans' attention yet again with his latest pictures that were dropped on BTS' official Twitter account on July 31. The pictures are seven Cut Photos following his latest single, SEVEN (feat. Latto). They are collaged into one, showing the BTS vocalist donning a black leather jacket and ripped jeans, an edgy red and black retro racing jacket. In contrast, yet another shows him crisply suited and booted, reminding fans of the typical '90s heartthrob fashion.

The Golden Maknae (the youngest), who is known to sport any fit and make a statement, showed once again that he could be decked up in outfits poles apart yet look charming. As BTS' Jungkook's charm and significantly distinct fashion sense as a soloist is reaching out to grab ARMYs' (BTS fans) hearts, social media is being flooded with a bevy of reactions from fans worldwide.

BTS' Jungkook's attires and looks dazzles fans

Previously, in the BTS maknae's SEVEN MV, the idol was seen in vintage clothing, and some of the fits displayed in the collage from Monday's Twitter post also have pictures from the official music video. These behind-the-scenes snaps from SEVEN were arranged into a film-like collage and edited with a highly '90s filter.

If fashion is self-expression, the 25-year-old singer displayed it better than many in his iconic red, black, and white sporty tempo jacket from EYTYS, and his casual grey zip-up hoodie while showing off with his facial piercings, silver minimalistic jewelry, tatted sleeve, and messy curls. All of these made his new style legendary among his previous looks.

While one ARMY was reminded of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, thanks to the K-pop phenomenon's retro ensemble, many expressed their gratitude towards the official Twitter account for releasing the SEVEN Cut Photos.

SISKA JK @BTSJeonKookie97 pic.twitter.com/K0qb8nf3qz @bts_bighit Jung Kook is a versatile person and a very genius artist

More on BTS' Jungkook

Since its release, SEVEN has been breaking and building records worldwide. BTS' Jungkook's promotions for the new single in the US have also been successful with him performing at shows like BBC Live Lounge, BBC, the 2023 Good Morning America Summer Concert Series and on other popular shows like 'The One' show.

The idol even recently won first place for SEVEN at SBS Inkigayo, where he was to be noticed with BTS' V in an endearing performance of the song. Moreover, the My Time singer recently became the first K-soloist in Spotify history to soar past 30 million monthly listeners.

In other news, Jungkook's SEVEN completed two consecutive weeks of staying at the number one spot on Spotify's Weekly Top Songs - Global.