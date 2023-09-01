How old is Jungkook in Korean age? Age system update explained as fans celebrate K-Pop icon's birthday 

On September 1, 2023, BTS' Jungkook took South Korea and the world by storm as ARMYs continued to celebrate his birthday with extravagant festivities. While numerous fans conveyed their well-wishes on various social media platforms, including Weverse and others, discussions arose about his current age due to the alteration in the Korean age system in June 2023.

According to the international age system, Jungkook will be turning 26 years old this year. Conversely, if fans were to adhere to the Korean traditional system, he would have been one or two years older, making him 27 or 28.

However, following the modification in the traditional Korean age system in June 2023, his age now aligns with the international age.

As ARMYs engaged in discussions about Jungkook's age on social media, they expressed their joy that the Euphoria singer is now 26 years old.

"Turning 26 hehe... again": Jungkook would have turned 27 year old if South Korea followed the traditional Korean Age system

A law implemented in June abolished the practice of using the Korean method to calculate age. According to the Korean age approach, infants are deemed to be one year old on the day they are born, and each January 1, another year is added to their age, regardless of their actual birthdate. The time an individual spends in the womb is considered as the first year of their life.

For instance, a baby born on New Year's Eve would be considered two years old the following day. An alternate method of counting, blending elements of the international and Korean age systems, designates newborns as being zero years old, and then adds one year on every January 1.

Therefore, according to the international age system, Jungkook would be 26 years of age as of September 2023. However, he would have turned 27 years old if he followed the traditional Korean age system.

As per the new legislation, the nation will adopt the international age calculation system based on an individual's actual birth date, resulting in everyone being officially recognized as one or two years younger.

ARMYs are elated about the new change in the legislation and have pointed out that Jungkook was considered 26 or 27 years old old last year according to the traditional Korean Age system, when in reality he was 25 years old according to the International age system.

But now, he has once again turned 26 years old since the aforementioned age system has been scrapped, and they are now following the International age system.

Check out how ARMYs are celebrating the idol's 26th Birthday on social media:

The Seven singer will reportedly to release his single and a mini-album by November 2023 as informed by him in Suga's talk-show Suchwita.