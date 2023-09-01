"WHY ARE THESE PEOPLE SO LUCKY?": ARMYs elated as BTS' Jungkook interacts with fans outside a restaurant on his birthday

On September 1, 2023, just a few hours before Jungkook turned 26, several photos of him outside a restaurant in South Korea went viral on social media. He was spotted interacting with fans and even took a few pictures with them.

The photos were shared by Instagram user Ka Young, who mentioned that she met Jungkook outside a restaurant while celebrating her own birthday. She posted a video selfie with the Seven singer and said that her dream had come true. Later, two more fans also shared pictures of themselves with the idol after running into him outside the same restaurant.

Upon seeing these pictures of Jungkook with fans, ARMYs couldn't contain their excitement and took to social media to spread the news. Many talked about how lucky those individuals were to meet him on such a special day.

"I should have been born in Seoul": Fans can't get enough of Jungkook's latest interaction with fans

Fans couldn't believe that three lucky fans got to have a chance encounter with Jungkook outside a restaurant a few hours before his birthday. Some jokingly said that wished they were born in Seoul, South Korea, so they too could get an opportunity to meet the singer on a random road.

On the same day, the idol went live on Weverse wearing the same clothes he had on when he took pictures with fans. Jungkook was seen wearing a t-shirt from ENFANTS RICHES DÉPRIMÉS.

Check out how ARMYs are reacting to the singer posing for pictures with fans on his birthday:

ARMYs agree that people who got to meet the Euphoria singer on his birthday are extremely lucky, and they also stated that the roles are often reversed whenever Jungkook interacts with his fans, as he often makes them feel like celebrities because of his humble nature.

The Seven singer also took to social media platform Weverse, where he shared a heartfelt post. He also briefly went live, during which he conveyed how grateful he is towards ARMYs and how happy and confident he feels on his birthday.

Additionally, BTS' Jimin caused a stir among fans when he shared a shirtless photo of himself and a fellow band member on Instagram. In the image, Jimin proudly displayed his prominent moon tattoo that covers a significant portion of his body, while his bandmate Jungkook showcased his physique. Predictably, the photos quickly gained traction on social media, captivating ARMYs' attention and becoming a viral sensation.

According to information from Suchwita, Jungkook has announced plans to unveil a new single along with a mini album before the conclusion of November 2023.