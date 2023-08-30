On August 30, 2023, BTS' Jungkook unveiled his new short hairstyle through a recent TikTok video posted on the group's official account on the aforementioned social media platform. The group's official account on X (formerly known as Twitter) also shared the TikTok video of the Seven singer with the caption:

"Duet with #JungKook! Show us how you enjoy "Seven (feat. Latto) - Alesso Remix" on TikTok!"

In the mentioned TikTok video, Jungkook is seen grooving to the Alesso Remix version of his song Seven (feat. Latto) and demonstrating the dance steps.

It's evident from the video that the Euphoria singer has cut his hair short, and fans can't get enough of the new look.

ARMYs can't stop swooning over Jungkook's new haircut

In the latest TikTok video, the BTS maknae can be seen grooving to his latest single, Seven, while dressed in a white shirt. However, what caught the attention of fans was his new short hairstyle, a stark change from his usual long hair.

At the start of the video, Jungkook is seen slowly dancing to the tune of Seven, eventually executing a 360° turn that showcases his new hairstyle from all angles. Transitioning to the next part, he performs the choreography of the song.

In the video, there appears to be someone standing by his side as he glances and beckons towards them, though it isn't clear who he's interacting with. Later, he changes his dance moves and grooves to the rhythm without a structured choreography, sporting a big smile on his face.

Upon seeing this latest video, ARMYs were left astounded, saying that it has been a while since they've seen the Euphoria singer with short hair. Fans commented that the idol looked adorable and they couldn't take their eyes off him.

Meanwhile, within the aforementioned TikTok video, the idol can be seen wearing his shirt from the Maison Mihara Yasuhiro x Champion collaboration.

According to Billboard 200 statistics, Seven, featuring Latto, has achieved the distinction of being the fastest track by a male artist to accumulate 800 million on-demand streams worldwide.

The Euphoria singer also disclosed on Suga's talk show, Suchwita, that he will be releasing a new single and a mini-album by the end of November 2023.