"Everyone will be 1-2 years younger": K-pop fans delighted as South Korea finally adopts new law to join the international standard of age counting

South Koreans will be one or two years younger starting June 28, 2023, as the government has finally adopted a new law to embrace the new International standard of age counting. The bill was introduced into South Korea's National Assembly by President Yoon Suk-yeol in December 2022.

The International Standard age counting system has superseded the conventional age counting system that was commonly employed in social settings and workplaces to establish age-based hierarchies.

In South Korea, the traditional method of age calculation incorporates the duration spent in the womb, resulting in individuals being commonly acknowledged as being one to two years older than their counterparts in other nations. This specific practice is unique to South Korea.

As the law takes effect on June 28, K-pop fans are overjoyed that their stars will be one year younger and no longer have to adhere to the traditional counting age system, which has caused them much confusion.

~the korean age system will be changed to the international age system officially in two days



"everyone will be 1~2 years younger on the 28th"

K-pop fans are excited that South Korea has finally taken the steps to adopt the International age counting system

With the adoption of the International age counting system, South Korea will experience a reduction in age by approximately one to two years.

This means that rather than aging faster than the rest of the world, K-pop idols would now age younger, in line with global standards. Netizens are similarly delighted about this long-awaited milestone since they have long advocated for the abolition of the traditional age-counting system.

Fans of popular K-pop groups such as BTS, BLACKPINK, TXT, and NewJeans are actively engaged in discussions regarding the accurate ages of their respective idols, in accordance with international standards. The International age counting system's adoption by South Korea has generated significant buzz on various social media platforms, eliciting diverse reactions from users.

BTS ages:

txt ages

So how would that affect ASTRO?



Not a big diff but welcome back to ur 20s MJ

Divya Gandotra Tandon @divya_gandotra

From today, judicial and administrative areas will use international standard age, bidding farewell to the unique 'Korean age' system.

Finally, no more confusion or aging discrepancies.

The world just got a little younger, and South… South Korea embraces the global age game!From today, judicial and administrative areas will use international standard age, bidding farewell to the unique 'Korean age' system.Finally, no more confusion or aging discrepancies.The world just got a little younger, and South… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… South Korea embraces the global age game!From today, judicial and administrative areas will use international standard age, bidding farewell to the unique 'Korean age' system.Finally, no more confusion or aging discrepancies.The world just got a little younger, and South… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/ve07RQ2KfU

Starting Wednesday, all judicial and administrative regions within the country will adopt the international standard for determining the age, as mandated by the National Assembly's announcement last year. The objective of this change is to minimize confusion and align with global standards.

Nonetheless, there are some exceptions where the International age counting system will not be used. The aforementioned exceptions apply to the determination of school enrollment age, the legal drinking and smoking age, qualification for public service tests, and the age of mandatory military duty for Korean men.

The current age system based on the New Year will be retained in these specific instances.

Not only K-pop fans, but all Koreans, are ecstatic about the new law and can not wait to be a year younger and walk alongside the rest of the globe.

