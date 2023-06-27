Create

"Everyone will be 1-2 years younger": K-pop fans delighted as South Korea finally adopts new law to join the international standard of age counting

By Kirti Tiwari
Modified Jun 27, 2023 21:24 GMT
Featuring KOREAN FLAG AND BTS (Image via Stock Adobe and Bighit Entertainment )

South Koreans will be one or two years younger starting June 28, 2023, as the government has finally adopted a new law to embrace the new International standard of age counting. The bill was introduced into South Korea's National Assembly by President Yoon Suk-yeol in December 2022.

The International Standard age counting system has superseded the conventional age counting system that was commonly employed in social settings and workplaces to establish age-based hierarchies.

In South Korea, the traditional method of age calculation incorporates the duration spent in the womb, resulting in individuals being commonly acknowledged as being one to two years older than their counterparts in other nations. This specific practice is unique to South Korea.

As the law takes effect on June 28, K-pop fans are overjoyed that their stars will be one year younger and no longer have to adhere to the traditional counting age system, which has caused them much confusion.

“everyone will be 1~2 years younger on the 28th”~the korean age system will be changed to the international age system officially in two days🐺27 ➡️25🐰26 ➡️24🐷25 ➡️23🥟24 ➡️23🐿️24 ➡️22🐥24 ➡️22🐶24 ➡️22🦊23 ➡️22 https://t.co/vrHwL3Qj3b

K-pop fans are excited that South Korea has finally taken the steps to adopt the International age counting system

KOREAN AGE SISTEM IS OVER

With the adoption of the International age counting system, South Korea will experience a reduction in age by approximately one to two years.

This means that rather than aging faster than the rest of the world, K-pop idols would now age younger, in line with global standards. Netizens are similarly delighted about this long-awaited milestone since they have long advocated for the abolition of the traditional age-counting system.

Fans of popular K-pop groups such as BTS, BLACKPINK, TXT, and NewJeans are actively engaged in discussions regarding the accurate ages of their respective idols, in accordance with international standards. The International age counting system's adoption by South Korea has generated significant buzz on various social media platforms, eliciting diverse reactions from users.

The korean age system has officially been changed!!BTS ages: 🐨 - 28🐹 - 30🐱 - 30🐿 - 29🐥 - 27🐻 - 27🐰 - 25 https://t.co/60XuMxBtsl
The traditional “Korean Age system” will be officially ABOLISHED and replaced by the international age system starting TODAY, June 28th!#JISOO 29 - 28#JENNIE 28 - 27#ROSÉ 27 - 26#LISA 27 - 26#BLACKPINK #블랙핑크 @BLACKPINK twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/kxDolv4rQd
Starting today, June 28th, the conventional "Korean Age system" will be OFFICIALLY ABOMINATED and replaced by the global age system. #MINJI 20 - 19#HANNI 20 - 18#DANIELLE 19 - 18#HAERIN 18 - 17 #HYEIN 16 - 15 #뉴진스 #GETUP @NewJeans_ADOR twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/EBUcMO19hP
The korean age system has officially been changed!!txt ages YJ - 23SB - 22BG - 22TH - 21HK - 20 https://t.co/gxhX2c8p1s
KOREAN AGE HAS BEEN CHANGED TO INTERNATIONAL AGE SYSTEM, THIS MEANS THAT.. 🐺bangchan: 25 y/o🐰lee know: 24 y/o🐷seo changbin: 23 y/o 🥟hwang hyunjin: 23 y/o🐥lee felix: 22 y/o 🐿️han jisung: 22 y/o🐶kim seungmin: 22 y/o🦊yang jeongin: 22 y/o
On June 28, Korea is abolishing the Korean age system + adopting international age (where u turn a year older on ur birthday)So how would that affect ASTRO?🧡 30 ➡️ 29💚 28 ➡️ 27💙 27 ➡️ 26❤️ 26 ➡️ 25💜 25 ➡️ 24💛 24 ➡️ 23Not a big diff but welcome back to ur 20s MJ 😂
South Korea embraces the global age game!From today, judicial and administrative areas will use international standard age, bidding farewell to the unique 'Korean age' system.Finally, no more confusion or aging discrepancies.The world just got a little younger, and South… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/ve07RQ2KfU

Starting Wednesday, all judicial and administrative regions within the country will adopt the international standard for determining the age, as mandated by the National Assembly's announcement last year. The objective of this change is to minimize confusion and align with global standards.

Nonetheless, there are some exceptions where the International age counting system will not be used. The aforementioned exceptions apply to the determination of school enrollment age, the legal drinking and smoking age, qualification for public service tests, and the age of mandatory military duty for Korean men.

The current age system based on the New Year will be retained in these specific instances.

Not only K-pop fans, but all Koreans, are ecstatic about the new law and can not wait to be a year younger and walk alongside the rest of the globe.

