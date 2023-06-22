"What does she have against Olivia": Fans react to Yena and Yuqi's upcoming track Hate Rodrigo

On June 21, 2023, Yena dropped the teaser for her upcoming track, Hate Rodrigo. The aforementioned song is the title track of her second single album, HATE XX. The track feature (G)I-DLE‘s Yuqi. However, the name of the latest track has many fans wondering why the idol is supposedly hating on American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo.

In the latest teaser for Hate Rodrigo, Yena makes a brief stop with her car to enjoy a taste of ice cream, which appears to be a nod to the opening scene in Olivia Rodrigo's deja vu music video. Afterwards, as Yena continues driving, a rapid succession of photos featuring Yena and Yuqi is showcased in a montage.

Needless to say, Twitter is filled with questions about Hate Rodrigo, as fans are wondering about the possible reason behind such a name.

The internet is divided over Yena and Yuqi's latest track, Hate Rodrigo

As Hate Rodrigo's teaser was dropped, it became a hot topic among K-pop fans, who seem to have had mixed reactions to it. Many are calling it a diss track. Others, however, are firmly defending the idol and stating that she's a fan of Olivia Rodrigo and the song is a tribute to her.

As stated by Yuehua Entertainment, Hate Rodrigo "is a song that expresses the cute jealousy of I Hate all the kids who are better than me."

Many fans are taking into consideration the statement released by the agency and stating that Yena wants to convey that she is jealous of Olivia Rodrigo, but in a healthy way, as she wants to become more like her. On the other side, some are stating that she is hating on the American singer as her notions and ideas may not resonate with her.

Accusations of the K-pop idol being a clout chaser has also surfaced on the internet, leaving her fans enraged.

marlie | hate xx 💓 @_gugumi



and based from the lyrics, it seems like yena is becoming different kinds of 'rodrigo'? so based from the song description by the company and the lyric poster, it seems like yena idolizes olivia so much to the point that she's jealous of her but she's (cutely) denying itand based from the lyrics, it seems like yena is becoming different kinds of 'rodrigo'? so based from the song description by the company and the lyric poster, it seems like yena idolizes olivia so much to the point that she's jealous of her but she's (cutely) denying it 😂and based from the lyrics, it seems like yena is becoming different kinds of 'rodrigo'? https://t.co/N40xhf4UYe

marlie | hate xx 💓 @_gugumi



AGAIN IF I'M WRONG, PLEASE IGNORE so the title of the track must mean like yena is impersonating or trying to be olivia but she is the hateful version of her??? (still a theory) since in the lyrics she said "i'm not jealousy rodrigo" pertaining to herselfAGAIN IF I'M WRONG, PLEASE IGNORE so the title of the track must mean like yena is impersonating or trying to be olivia but she is the hateful version of her??? (still a theory) since in the lyrics she said "i'm not jealousy rodrigo" pertaining to herselfAGAIN IF I'M WRONG, PLEASE IGNORE 💀

bex | HATE XX @xiuvinyl yena has been an idol for five years. shes built up her own image throughout that and her own solo career for the past year and a half. the fact that shes being reduced to a clout chaser and having people disregard her achievements and discredit her whole career pisses me off yena has been an idol for five years. shes built up her own image throughout that and her own solo career for the past year and a half. the fact that shes being reduced to a clout chaser and having people disregard her achievements and discredit her whole career pisses me off

rei | hate_xx @yenaens honestly the unnecessary hate towards yena comes from kpop stans, not real olivia fans cos ive seen real livies who are so supportive of this release and they are so sweet ???? kpop stans getting to comfortable pissing me off in the internet, grabbing every chance to hate on yena honestly the unnecessary hate towards yena comes from kpop stans, not real olivia fans cos ive seen real livies who are so supportive of this release and they are so sweet ???? kpop stans getting to comfortable pissing me off in the internet, grabbing every chance to hate on yena

¹²dRY | Hate XX @_ultsyena_ Y'all speculating yena collab with olivia on the 23rd but she's actually announcing her marriage with me Y'all speculating yena collab with olivia on the 23rd but she's actually announcing her marriage with me https://t.co/7Z08coZKAS

Olivia Rodrigo China @oliviarodrigocn Kpop star Choi Yena has a song called Hate Rodrigo in her new album that seems to be paying tribute to Olivia Rodrigo！ Kpop star Choi Yena has a song called Hate Rodrigo in her new album that seems to be paying tribute to Olivia Rodrigo！ https://t.co/fqKNIUBeHq

MARCY * ˚ ✦ @marcyrellastick 🤨 why are yena and yuqi dropping an olivia rodrigo diss track ?? ayo🤨 why are yena and yuqi dropping an olivia rodrigo diss track ?? ayo‼️🤨 why are yena and yuqi dropping an olivia rodrigo diss track ?? 😭 https://t.co/zHuCmtcS1q

As Hate Rodrigo evoked different kind of reactions from fans, some are also speculating whether Olivia Rodrigo will have some contribution in the solo singer's upcoming album. However, most seem to agree that such a thing is not feasible.

Moreover, this song marks the first collaboration between Yena and Yuqi. The upcoming album consists of other songs like Bad Hobby and Wicked Love.

More about Yena and Yuqi

ㄱㅊㅇㄴ @godchoiyena YENA X YUQI SUCH AN ICONIC DUO YENA X YUQI SUCH AN ICONIC DUO https://t.co/FrCzLtvAa1

Choi Ye-na is a South Korean singer and actress who was born on September 29, 1999. She gained fame as a member of the temporary girl group Iz*One, having finished fourth on the reality girl group survival show Produce 48, which aired on Mnet.

Currently signed with Yuehua Entertainment, the idol is pursuing a solo career as a singer and actress. On January 17, 2022, she made her solo debut with the release of her first EP, titled Smiley. In January 2023, the idol made a comeback with her first single album, Love War.

Song Yuqi, also known as Yuqi, is a multi-talented Chinese artist. She is recognized as a singer, songwriter, record producer, and dancer. Yuqi is currently pursuing a solo career in China and is also a member of the South Korean girl group (G)I-dle, which made its debut in 2018.

The upcoming album, HATE XX, is slated to premiere on 27 June, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes