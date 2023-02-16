On February 13, 2023, ATEEZ Jongho started a live broadcast during his walk around the streets of Berlin, Europe. The members have been in Europe for over a week for their current ongoing world tour, THE FELLOWSHIP: BREAK THE WALL, and also performed their scheduled concert for Berlin on February 15. It worried many followers as he conducted his live broadcast outside without any security present.

Much to fans' anticipation, a so-called ATINY approached him and continued to follow him for the rest of his walk. It became evident that ATEEZ Jongho was beginning to get uncomfortable and naturally increased his pace to lose the stalkers following him. Eventually, Jongho felt that his privacy was being violated to the point where he had to abruptly stop the live stream. As they denounced stalkers who disregarded the idol's privacy, the incident greatly concerned and angered fans.

Sun ⩜⃝ SEEING TXT @halateez_sun Here’s the first video to show for context that a person in a white coat and long red hair was clearly following Jongho, which the person shows who it is in a few screenshots. And they were recording him. Here’s the first video to show for context that a person in a white coat and long red hair was clearly following Jongho, which the person shows who it is in a few screenshots. And they were recording him. https://t.co/ofVGMnsf7A

cla˳✧༚ @FL3URHWA i hate the fact that jongho genuinely had trust in us, went out and did a live even tho he could've minded his business and yet people have the AUDACITY to stalk and bother him i hate the fact that jongho genuinely had trust in us, went out and did a live even tho he could've minded his business and yet people have the AUDACITY to stalk and bother him

Fans angered at the people who stalked ATEEZ Jongho during his stroll around the Berlin streets

Though fans were initially concerned about the safety of ATEEZ Johngo when he went live during his stroll around the streets of Berlin, they were also quite happy about how Johngo wanted to share the experience with his fans. The idol went live to show fans the weather and the beautiful streets of Berlin, and he also talked about other things that he's been up to these days.

Both fans and Jongho had a great time until his space started to get crowded with fans and people who recognized him. Many European ATINYs have figured out ATEEZ Jongho's location from the backdrop during the live stream and decided to meet the idol in real life.

ʚ ⩜⃝ ɞ @mylifeisyuyu ) "i'll show you a lot of really good things but i'll go back to the hotel now.. just in case .. (just to be safe he's ending the live "i'll show you a lot of really good things but i'll go back to the hotel now.. just in case .. (just to be safe he's ending the live 😓) https://t.co/vdCCpxu5iL

⩜⃝ seeing ateez again @woominies #ateezeurope twitter.com/i/web/status/1… This is the girl that was seen in Jongho his live stream multiple times. You can delete the video but we already saw it. Congratulations on being the person that broke jonghos trust in you. Such a dissapointment you are. Don’t call yourself an ATINY. #ATEEZBerlin This is the girl that was seen in Jongho his live stream multiple times. You can delete the video but we already saw it. Congratulations on being the person that broke jonghos trust in you. Such a dissapointment you are. Don’t call yourself an ATINY. #ATEEZBerlin #ateezeurope twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/6LFpxgJT1L

R⩜⃝chel ⧗⋈ (fan acct) (Semi IA) @tnybebe @judygarci It really is beyond me how people are so hell bent on “running into them”, that they stalk them and think it’s okay to be in their private spaces. I’m so sick, I remembering seeing Jongho side-eyeing those nasty mfers in the live too. @judygarci It really is beyond me how people are so hell bent on “running into them”, that they stalk them and think it’s okay to be in their private spaces. I’m so sick, I remembering seeing Jongho side-eyeing those nasty mfers in the live too.

phoniexx | follow limit @yeosangschivken kasey ♡ @kasey_hhh he said that he thinks he’ll have to turn off the live after talking for a little bit

and said that there are a few fans who saw him doing a live here and came to see him, so he’ll have to end it he said that he thinks he’ll have to turn off the live after talking for a little bit and said that there are a few fans who saw him doing a live here and came to see him, so he’ll have to end it how about... grand idea here now guys... how about we NOT stalk jongho 🤭 i mean i know it's hard for y'all but you should definitely try it!! twitter.com/kasey_hhh/stat… how about... grand idea here now guys... how about we NOT stalk jongho 🤭 i mean i know it's hard for y'all but you should definitely try it!! twitter.com/kasey_hhh/stat…

However, it could be seen that as more and more people crowded to follow him around, Jongho grew anxious and uncomfortable with the situation. The lack of security around him only made the situation worse. Naturally, he ended the live stream with a comment that upset many fans:

I think I'll habe to end the live after a bit.II'll talk for a bit more but apparently some fans have found out where I'm doing the live and have come here to see me. I'll talk for a bit but I think I'll have to return to the hotel.

Fans could see that ATEEZ Jongho was on guard and was constantly looking around to ensure his safety. Fans were saddened and angered by the incident and took to Twitter to share their thoughts and opinions. Given that there have been a couple of times when ATEEZ themselves have requested fans to give them their personal space and respect their privacy if they ever cross paths in public, the recurrence of the same has disheartened fans.

maya🧷seeing atz and skz @teenageaholicx why tf would y'all stalk jongho around berlin...he just wanted to walk around and talk to the people on live yet some of the people there took advantage of that IT'S MAKING MY BLOOD BOIL FR why tf would y'all stalk jongho around berlin...he just wanted to walk around and talk to the people on live yet some of the people there took advantage of that IT'S MAKING MY BLOOD BOIL FR

stan skz @Hanisgoingdumb @halateez_sun Im so mad at this, not only did they make him scared and uncomfortable. they're also ruining our reputation as fans. If they don't come back to europe or atleast Berlin we know why. absolutely disgusting. I hope jongho isn't too affected :((( @halateez_sun Im so mad at this, not only did they make him scared and uncomfortable. they're also ruining our reputation as fans. If they don't come back to europe or atleast Berlin we know why. absolutely disgusting. I hope jongho isn't too affected :(((

hana 🪶 @starwyng and no it’s not jongho’s fault for gg live it’s your fault for seeing that as an invitation to follow him ard like a ssg… and no it’s not jongho’s fault for gg live it’s your fault for seeing that as an invitation to follow him ard like a ssg…

ʚ ⩜⃝ ɞ @mylifeisyuyu how many times have ateez scolded us (both softly and harshly) to not follow them in public, disturb them or try to find where they live ..

jongho felt safe enough to do a live in public to show us the pretty weather but y'all had to ruin it for everyone :"/ how many times have ateez scolded us (both softly and harshly) to not follow them in public, disturb them or try to find where they live ..jongho felt safe enough to do a live in public to show us the pretty weather but y'all had to ruin it for everyone :"/

While ATEEZ Jongho's safety stands as their initial concern, fans are also worried about the misrepresentation of their fandom. They expressed how, despite being requested and warned against following or stalking members, people who continue to do the same aren't true ATINYs. Given that it's still a new and unknown city for Jongho, it's natural that he was scared and helpless during such circumstances.

Fans hope that, at least thereafter, people will stray away from stalking and following idols in public spaces as they continue to spread awareness of how negatively it can affect the idol and the reputation of the fandom.

