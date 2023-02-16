On February 13, 2023, ATEEZ Jongho started a live broadcast during his walk around the streets of Berlin, Europe. The members have been in Europe for over a week for their current ongoing world tour, THE FELLOWSHIP: BREAK THE WALL, and also performed their scheduled concert for Berlin on February 15. It worried many followers as he conducted his live broadcast outside without any security present.
Much to fans' anticipation, a so-called ATINY approached him and continued to follow him for the rest of his walk. It became evident that ATEEZ Jongho was beginning to get uncomfortable and naturally increased his pace to lose the stalkers following him. Eventually, Jongho felt that his privacy was being violated to the point where he had to abruptly stop the live stream. As they denounced stalkers who disregarded the idol's privacy, the incident greatly concerned and angered fans.
Fans angered at the people who stalked ATEEZ Jongho during his stroll around the Berlin streets
Though fans were initially concerned about the safety of ATEEZ Johngo when he went live during his stroll around the streets of Berlin, they were also quite happy about how Johngo wanted to share the experience with his fans. The idol went live to show fans the weather and the beautiful streets of Berlin, and he also talked about other things that he's been up to these days.
Both fans and Jongho had a great time until his space started to get crowded with fans and people who recognized him. Many European ATINYs have figured out ATEEZ Jongho's location from the backdrop during the live stream and decided to meet the idol in real life.
However, it could be seen that as more and more people crowded to follow him around, Jongho grew anxious and uncomfortable with the situation. The lack of security around him only made the situation worse. Naturally, he ended the live stream with a comment that upset many fans:
I think I'll habe to end the live after a bit.II'll talk for a bit more but apparently some fans have found out where I'm doing the live and have come here to see me. I'll talk for a bit but I think I'll have to return to the hotel.
Fans could see that ATEEZ Jongho was on guard and was constantly looking around to ensure his safety. Fans were saddened and angered by the incident and took to Twitter to share their thoughts and opinions. Given that there have been a couple of times when ATEEZ themselves have requested fans to give them their personal space and respect their privacy if they ever cross paths in public, the recurrence of the same has disheartened fans.
While ATEEZ Jongho's safety stands as their initial concern, fans are also worried about the misrepresentation of their fandom. They expressed how, despite being requested and warned against following or stalking members, people who continue to do the same aren't true ATINYs. Given that it's still a new and unknown city for Jongho, it's natural that he was scared and helpless during such circumstances.
Fans hope that, at least thereafter, people will stray away from stalking and following idols in public spaces as they continue to spread awareness of how negatively it can affect the idol and the reputation of the fandom.