All artists who performed at the K-pop Super Live 2023: ATEEZ, IVE, and more

K-pop Super Live, otherwise known as the Seoul Festa, is a renowned yearly live stream that has various artists from the K-pop industry performing their releases. What started as an effort by the Seoul Metropolitan Government to promote South Korea's tourism has now evolved into one of the most anticipated programs since the artists usually interact and perform on stage in a slightly informal manner as compared to award shows and music festivals.

The thrill and excitement that fans experience every year was not lacking in this year's K-pop Super Live. On April 30, 2023, a varied and exciting list of K-pop artists gathered for their performance at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul. From iKON to ENHYPEN, artists from various generations were present at the event, and the crowd of over 40,000 people naturally enjoyed and rejoiced at the same time.

From iconic songs to latest releases: All 12 artists who rolled out their performances at the K-pop Super Live 2023

1) Kep1er

The rookie group that resulted from Mnet's survival show, Girls Planet 999, kicked off K-pop Super Live with their most popular single, Wa Da Da. Their performance then carried over to their latest release, Giddy, from the group's fourth mini-album, LOVESTRUCK! Kep1er's energy surely served as the perfect way to energize the crowd with their enthusiastic performances.

2) P1Harmony

The five-member K-pop group P1Harmony was next on stage for the K-pop Super Live. The group rolled out only one performance, which was the title track of their latest album release, Back Down from HARMONY: SET IN.

3) NATURE

Next in line was the nine-member K-pop girl group, NATURE. The group that debuted in 2018 under n.CH Entertainment rolled out their famous track, LIMBO!, from their album NATURE WORLD: CODE W, which was released in 2022.

4) Be'O

Yoo Chan-wook, who also goes by Be'O on stage, was the next performer for the K-pop Super Live. The South Korean rapper fueled fans' excitement by performing two of his most famous songs, Limousine and Love Me. Though the songs were released years ago, the crowd went crazy when the iconic songs started to play.

5) STAYC

STAYC, the K-pop girl group that went viral for their famous single ASAP, was the next performer on K-pop Super Live 2023. Dressed in chic and cute high school clothes, they rolled out a performance of their latest hit single, Teddy Bear. Given the influence the song had on the internet, their performance received one of the loudest cheers that night.

6) THE BOYZ

Bringing the first half of the K-pop Super Live to an end was THE BOYZ, who rolled out quite a powerful performance of their latest release, ROAR and Thrill Ride. With a show-stopping entrance where the members got on stage through a lift in their stunning black suits, the audience naturally went crazy. Given that it's been a while since fans saw the members perform live, they naturally went crazy with tears of joy streaming down their faces.

7) Lee Young-ji

Kicking off the second half of K-pop Super Live, Lee Young-ji revived people's energy with her spit-fire rap. Rolling out performances from her solo discography, the South Korean rapper sang two of her most famous singles, Day & Night and Not Sorry.

8) iKON

The entrance of one of the most iconic third-generation K-pop boy groups, iKON, only made the audience go all the crazier. The six-member boy group rolled out their popular tracks, which almost any K-pop fan can effortlessly sing along to: Love Scenario and Rhythm Ta.

9) ENHYPEN

Following STAYC, another school uniform-inspired stage outfit was on ENHYPEN members as they rolled out their enthusiastic performances. The seven-member K-pop boy group danced out the choreography for their latest title track, Future Perfect (Pass The Mic), which belongs to their album, MANIFESTO: DAY 1. This was followed by a performance of the TikTok-viral song Polaroid Love.

10) IVE

As the rain started to pour down at the venue of K-pop Super Live, IVE made their entrance on stage, unfazed by the unwelcoming weather. The rookie group rolled out their latest pre-release single, Kitsch, from their first full-length album, I've IVE. Which was then followed by the album's title track performance, I AM.

11) OH MY GIRL

The next K-pop girl group that aced the stage despite its slippery and uncomfortable environment was OH MY GIRL. They performed their then-viral and famous track, Dolphin. Looking gorgeous in their pink and white dresses, they ended their performance with another iconic song from their discography, Dun Dun Dance.

12) ATEEZ

The last artist to take the stage was ATEEZ, who expectedly rolled out powerful and extravagant performances. With the fireworks adding to their enthusiasm, the group performed two of their much-loved tracks, The Real and Halazia.

As the night came to an end, the crowd went home satisfied and still hooked on the legendary performances rolled out by various artists at the K-pop Super Live.

