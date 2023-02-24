What did rapper BE’O do? The Limousine rapper accused of emotional abuse and torture by his former staff member

On February 24, rapper BE’O was accused of emotional abuse and power-tripping by a former staff member.

The accuser, who goes by the Instagram handle @bbbbtttt02 claimed that he worked with the Limousine rapper in his manager’s capacity in the past and that it was not a very pleasant experience for him. He further added that BE’O’s problematic behavior put him under a lot of mental stress.

Notably, this is the only post @bbbbtttt02 has shared on his Instagram account that boasts of merely 32 followers at the time of writing with the account holder following nobody. The post was made a week back and only gained traction recently.

BE’O’s former manager accuses him of doing a U-turn after gaining popularity through Show Me The Money

BE'O's former manager shared a detailed post against the rapper on Instagram (Image via Instagram/@bbbbtttt02)

BE’O’s former manager accused the rapper of undergoing a complete behavior change after gaining popularity through the popular variety show Show Me The Money.

The former manager made shocking confessions, adding that because of BE’O, he had to live with diagnosed suicidal impulses, panic disorders, and anxiety. He revealed that he chose the Complex hitmaker at a nascent stage of his career after the rapper sent him a desperate email to work with him.

The former manager shared that during the rapper’s struggling days, he paid for his food and miscellaneous bills and also provided him with moral support and encouragement during trying times. He revealed that he trusted BE’O fully and helped the rapper in whatever capacity he could and even donned the role of his manager if required.

However, the former manager claimed that things changed when BE’O appeared on the survival show Show Me The Money and his fortunes changed.

The former staff member also alleged that BE’O started throwing tantrums and blamed him for the rapper’s own wrongdoings and carelessness. @bbbbtttt02 could not fathom the rapper’s behavior and confessed that for the longest time he held it all in until he had enough of the Counting Stars' hitmaker's unruly and brat-like behavior towards him.

He accused the rapper of emotional and mental abuse and power-tripping by a celebrity who is a decade and a half younger than him, adding:

“I can’t forget the browbeating and until now, I’m living in hell with my teeth trembling from the embarrassment and humiliation.”

BE’O’s former manager also accuses him of alleged plagiarism

In addition to emotional abuse and accusations of power trip, @bbbbtttt02 also accused the Complex crooner of plagiarism in the same viral post.

The former manager shared a YouTube link in his Instagram bio for BE’O’s song Brand, claiming that it is plagiarized and that the original creator has been paid an undisclosed amount of money to keep quiet.

@bbbbtttt02’s friend made a comparison video of Brand and the song made by the original creator and pointed out the similarities between the tracks.

He accused the Limousine rapper of not acknowledging his efforts or even thanking him for hushing up the plagiarism controversy. @bbbbtttt02 shared that he often paid for the rapper's music video expenses from his own pocket and bore all the insults and taunts directed towards him.

The former unidentified manager claimed that he is currently undergoing treatment for the depression he faced because of the rapper and has to act normal in front of others when in reality he is struggling with his emotions.

He also revealed that he has facts and evidence to back up his statements and fight for his rights till the end, even if the Limousine crooner backtracks.

@bbbbtttt02 ended the note by saying that he only aims to bring the rapper's problematic and double-faced nature into the limelight and expose his power-tripping face to fans and the media.

The rapper's agency Big Planet Made responded to the allegations by stating that they will take strict legal action against any malicious posts and comments about their artists, which include defamation, personal attacks, harassment and misinformation. They also requested fans to share any relevant information with them via email.

