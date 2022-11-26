Melon Music Awards 2022: Performer lineup, special stages, and more

One of the most prominent year-end award ceremonies, the Melon Music Awards 2022, has become a hotbed with the current most sensational artists confirmed to perform on their stage.

Rookies LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, and IVE who are dominating the music industry will be seen alongside (G)I-DLE, who witnessed their most successful comeback this year with Nxde. The awards ceremony will also feature popular soloists BE’O and BIG Naughty, among others.

Making things even grander, the Melon Music Awards 2022 dropped hints for special never-seen-before performances from fan-favorite idols. LE SSERAFIM, IVE, (G)I-DLE, NewJeans, and Lim Young-woong are the artists who are gearing up for extraordinary performances.

Details on Melon Music Awards 2022’s performers list, special stage hints, and presenter lineup

The last few months of the year are the most hectic for K-pop fans. Competition reigns high as fandoms compete in online voting while waiting for idols to perform grand versions of their hit songs. One of the ceremonies everyone looks forward to is the Melon Music Awards, organized by one of South Korea’s biggest online music platforms, MelOn.

The performance lineup for the event includes a mix of male and female idol groups, along with popular soloists. Take a look at the artists confirmed to perform at the Melon Music Awards 2022 below:

(G)I-DLE

IVE

NewJeans

MONSTA X

TXT aka TOMORROW X TOGETHER

ENHYPEN

ATBO

LE SSERAFIM

STAYC

BE'O

BIG Naughty

10cm

GOMAK BOYS

Aside from the already expected grand stages, the Melon Music Awards 2022 also announced special stages for a few artists. While two (G)I-DLE and one LE SSERAFIM member will have a solo performance, IVE, NewJeans, and Lim Young-woong will showcase new styles.

(G)I-DLE's Soyeon and Shuhua will have a solo rap and dance performance respectively. LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha will also showcase her talents in a solo stage, but as a group, the ANTIFRAGILE singers will be taking over with a large-scale performance that is reported to incorporate a runway.

ʚSSERAFIMERSɞ @Sserafimers ”From their debut song "FEARLESS" to "ANTIFRAGILE," which has recently successfully completed their activities, LE SSERAFIM, which has stood high as a popular girl group, has also confirmed their first appearance in MMA 2022.” ”From their debut song "FEARLESS" to "ANTIFRAGILE," which has recently successfully completed their activities, LE SSERAFIM, which has stood high as a popular girl group, has also confirmed their first appearance in MMA 2022.” 🚨”From their debut song "FEARLESS" to "ANTIFRAGILE," which has recently successfully completed their activities, LE SSERAFIM, which has stood high as a popular girl group, has also confirmed their first appearance in MMA 2022.” https://t.co/tQXuAFJHqh

IVE will be performing a medley of their three viral hits, ELEVEN, LOVE DIVE, and After LIKE while NewJeans is confirmed to showcase a hip-hop style performance. South Korea’s beloved trot singer Lim Young-woong will premiere his new hits Polaroid and London Boy at the Melon Music Awards stage as well.

Meanwhile, the presenters' lineup for the Melon Music Awards 2022 are as star-studded as the performance lineup. Other than actors, TV personalities such as HaHa, choreographer Aiki, model Shin Hyun-ji are some of the entertainers who will participate in the awards ceremony as presenters.

Lee Sun-bin, Kim Sejeong, Ahn Hyo-seop from the hit romcom webtoon-adaptation Business Proposal, Park Ji-hu from All of Us are Dead, Yang Hye-ji from Our Blues, rising star Moon Sang-min from The Queen’s Umbrella, and Go Min-si from Decision to Leave are some of the actors who will be presenting the awards.

The Melon Music Awards 2022 will be held at the Gocheok Sky Dome on November 26 at 6 pm KST.

