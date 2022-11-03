“What are you thinking?”: (G)I-DLE's Soyeon retorts back at Lee Sang-min for an inappropriate question on Knowing Bros

(G)I-DLE’s Soyeon proved herself to be one of the best leaders in K-pop when she defended her bandmate Shuhua against an inappropriate question directed at her by MC Lee Sang-min on Knowing Bros.

On October 29, (G)I-DLE appeared on the popular variety show Knowing Bros to promote their latest album, I Love, which features the title track Nxde and shared the process of creating the album.

At one point, MC Lee Sang-min revealed he doesn’t sleep with his pants on and asked (G)I-DLE members if they sleep naked. The members were taken aback by the question. However, that didn’t stop MC Lee Sang-min, who further put member Shuhua on the spot by commenting:

“Looking at her expression, she really sleeps nude."

However, leader Soyeon acted upon her reflexes and immediately retorted by saying that the members sleep well in their night clothes and that MC Lee Sang-min can sleep naked if he wants to.

“What are you thinking? We make sure to wrap ourselves up when we sleep. You sleep nude as much as you want."

sherry⁷ l the astronaut @rosieskoos @netizenbuzz this is so weird and disgusting, i'm glad soyeon replied back, she's such an amazing leader and human i love her🤍 @netizenbuzz this is so weird and disgusting, i'm glad soyeon replied back, she's such an amazing leader and human i love her🤍

MC Lee Sang-min's inappropriate comment to (G)I-DLE’s Shuhua gets tackled by Soyeon's quick-witted reply

On the latest episode of Knowing Bros, (G)I-DLE members made some interesting revelations about their new mini-album and the inspiration behind their bold title track, Nxde. Leader Soyeon confessed that she had watched the film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and Moulin Rouge several times to finalize the concept shoot for the title song.

In fact, she went on to explain that Hollywood-style icon Marilyn Monroe was their biggest inspiration, and her famous phrase “Diamonds are girls’ best friend” was an important reference in designing the concept of their album.

Netizen Buzz @netizenbuzz Jun Soyeon defends Shuhua from inappropriate comments made by male cast on 'Knowing Bros' bit.ly/3NuvFXG Jun Soyeon defends Shuhua from inappropriate comments made by male cast on 'Knowing Bros' bit.ly/3NuvFXG https://t.co/vNgoBAx9Uq

Strangely enough, this steered the conversation to members’ sleeping habits as Marilyn Monroe had once confessed she only sleeps with Chanel No.5. On this, MC Lee Soo-geun revealed that he sleeps naked as he believes it helps him sleep better. MC Lee Sang-min also chimed in by saying he sleeps without his pants on and curtly questioned (G)I-DLE’s sleeping habits.

The girls were taken aback at the brazen question, but that didn’t stop MC Lee Sang-min from making inappropriate comments at Shuhua. He further stated that going by her expression, it does seem like she sleeps naked.

dom ᥫ᭡ @ceosoyeon crazy how soyeon is doing exactly what gg stans wanted which is standing up to an industry/society that is misogynistic and predatory but bc she’s their favorite punching bag they ignore how important her messages are.. yall will never be the feminists you think you are crazy how soyeon is doing exactly what gg stans wanted which is standing up to an industry/society that is misogynistic and predatory but bc she’s their favorite punching bag they ignore how important her messages are.. yall will never be the feminists you think you are

The atmosphere got uncomfortable, but leader Soyeon jumped to her bandmate’s defense by retorting that the members cover themselves adequately while sleeping and MC Lee Sang-min can sleep naked if he wants.

(G)I-DLE’s fans applauded Soyeon for her quick-witted response in defending Shuhua and slammed MC Lee Sang-min for asking such a brazen question to a group of young girls.

开•°28 MIDNIGHTS•°•莲•°²³ @exo_velvetswift @netizenbuzz SangMin has always been kinda creepy ngl. The other hosts are all men too but are more playful & aware of their positions. Sangmin has always said stuff that's out of pocket though.. @netizenbuzz SangMin has always been kinda creepy ngl. The other hosts are all men too but are more playful & aware of their positions. Sangmin has always said stuff that's out of pocket though..

The fanbase believes MC Lee Sang-min crossed the line and shouldn’t have made such comments openly and been within his limits. Moreover, they also praised leader Soyeon for her quick-witted thinking and for defending Shuhua from such brazen comments.

In fact, member Shuhua, who is Taiwanese, had earlier spoken about assault and violence directed at women. She further expressed her views on the Chinese social media site Weibo as well.

sherry⁷ l the astronaut @rosieskoos @netizenbuzz she's such an inspiration, insightful person who's so humble, and i love how she's not afraid to speak what's on her mind. literally a musical genius as well🤍 @netizenbuzz she's such an inspiration, insightful person who's so humble, and i love how she's not afraid to speak what's on her mind. literally a musical genius as well🤍

Additionally, fans sense that the inappropriate questioning on Knowing Bros must have made her feel uncomfortable, which is why they lauded leader Soyeon for taking a stand on behalf of her bandmate.

More about (G)I-DLE

(G)I-DLE is a five-member girl group consisting of members - Soyeon, Miyeon, Minnie, Yuqi, and Shuhua. The talented girl group debuted their first mini-album, I Am, with the single Latata on May 2, 2018.

The girls are known for actively participating in the group’s musical concepts, composition, and lyrics and are considered one of the biggest girl groups outside of (SM, YG, and JYP Entertainment).

So far, they have released one full album, six mini-albums, one single album, and eight digital singles. They released their latest EP, I Love, with the sensational single Nxde on October 17.

On Knowing Bros, leader Soyeon revealed their agency CUBE Entertainment’s hesitation about the title of the song. However, after much coaxing, they agreed since the song represents women empowerment and embracing one’s sexuality boldly.

The album, along with its bold track, received rave reviews from fans and critics and dominated the Korean and international music charts.

