“A proper length full album”: Fans shower praise as IVE releases tracklist revealing 4 members’ songwriting credits

On April 2, 2023, IVE released the much-anticipated tracklist of their upcoming album, I’ve IVE. This has left fans metaphorically speechless, as it was revealed that the new album will include 10 new tracks.

The recent phenomenon of adding a few released songs to a new full-length album has been a topic of debate for many in the K-pop fandom. The number of tracks that make up a full-length album has also been up for discussion, especially since more and more artists have jumped on the ‘single album’ and ‘repackaged album’ trends.

However, K-pop fans were ecstatic to see the tracklist IVE released for the comeback album. Barring one pre-release song (Kitsch), the album contains 10 new songs. Out of all the tracks, seven have either been entirely or partially written by the members.

Fans ecstatic to find Jang Wonyoung, Ahn Yunjin, Gaeul, and Rei credited as writers for IVE’s new album

After bowling away the K-pop industry with three consecutive viral singles, IVE announced their first full-length album two months ago, in February.

Fans awaited to see the new strides the After LIKE singers would take when they dropped their pre-release track, Kitsch, on March 27. The song is doing incredibly well on the music charts, so much so that the agency was alleged to have manipulated the charts.

On April 2, the six-member girl group treated fans to a tracklist of the upcoming studio album. Much to the pleasant surprise of fans, they went gaga over the number of new songs they would be receiving.

The album consists of Blue Blood, I AM, Kitsch (pre-release single), Lips, Heroine, Mine, Hypnosis, NOT YOUR GIRL, Next Page, Cherish, and Shine With Me. The tracklist does not mention which song is the title track.

Out of them, Ahn Yujin is credited as the sole lyricist for Heroine, while Jang Wonyoung is listed as the only writer for the Korean lyrics of Mine and Shine With Me. Gaeul and Rei are also credited for writing raps of Kitsch, Hypnosis, NOT YOUR GIRL, and Next Page.

Moreover, what makes the tracklist stand out is the embossed numbering, counting the songs up to 11 and then adding an “AND.” Fans believe that the word implies that the group will have a hidden track on their upcoming album.

Seeing 10 new tracks alongside members’ participation has made IVE’s fandom incredibly curious about the upcoming album. They expressed their feelings while waiting for the new album in multiple ways, mostly by praising the singers for their songwriting credits.

jay @jiwonchestnut

THE 1ST ALBUM

<I've IVE>



TRACKLIST



ALBUM RELEASE

2023.04.10 MON 6PM (KST)



#IVE #아이브

How sure are we that "I AM" is the title track when there's literally "AND" in the lower part. and i'm pretty sure the label that it's a title track should be written to avoid confusion but IT'S NOT

I thought they would include at least the previous titles ALL NEW SONGS OMG I thought they would include at least the previous titles

Eleven songs for IVE's first full album is kinda brilliant

notice how there's ELEVEN tracks. It all circles back to debut

OMG I didn't think it would be so many. I'm so exited for this comeback. IVE FIGHTING 🫶🏻

11 brand new songs? i was not expecting that 🤯

Meanwhile, the girl group will be dropping three concept photos, a music video teaser, and a highlight medley before the album’s release on April 10, 2023, at 6 PM KST.

The concept photos will be released back-to-back in three days, starting from April 3 to April 5. The music video teaser for the title track will be released on April 8, and an album highlight medley the next day, on April 9.

It will be interesting to see which song turns out to be I’ve IVE’s title track and the hidden song that fans believe the tracklist hints at.

