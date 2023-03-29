Hit K-pop girl group IVE rolled out its pre-release single, Kitsch, for its upcoming first full-length album, I've IVE, on Tuesday, March 28.

Within hours of its release, the song has been performing incredibly well not just on domestic charts like MelOn, Genie, and Bugs, but also on global charts like Spotify and iTunes. Since fans fell in love with the song from their first listen, its impressive performance on the music charts wasn't surprising to many.

However, some netizens weren't all that excited about the news as speculation of IVE manipulating the music charts spread across the internet.

Erin | IVE Full Album 04/10 @erinwonyo



You can't be serious accusing them with chart/sale manipulation thinking Starshit of ALL companies will manipulate ALL charts, ALL sales, and ALL streams like be serious for once 😵‍💫 IVE got the charts, sales, and streams like the only thing lacking is DIVE voting power.

The rumors budded from an online post where a netizen talked about how Kakao Entertainment showcased favoritism to the girl group and manipulated the charts to bring Kitsch up to the top. They gained more stability on the realization that IVE's agency Starship Entertainment is a subsidiary of Kakao.

"IVE is serving hit songs -- what do you expect?": Fans defend the girl group against chart manipulation allegations with its latest track, Kitsch

Following the release of IVE's Kitsch, it blew up in popularity among K-pop fans, naturally ranking the song high up on the charts. The track soon dominated both the domestic and global charts, which fans celebrated until a netizen rolled out their online post about a possible chart manipulation with the same. The post brought in two media articles that addressed Kakao Entertainment's working system.

One talked about Kakao's decision to pause their real-time rankings in the music charts and the other referred to the alleged favoritism that KaKao shows towards IVE and LESSERAFIM. The articles were titled, "Kakao, ’Chart Manipulation Scandal' Melon Chart Rankings Are Deleted. Played Randomly," and "Kakao Uplifts IVE While Cutting Down LESSERAFIM."

𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐝 @yujinniesmile accusing IVE of chart manipulation when they have the longevity and stability on ALL KR CHART from their debut until now.



accusing IVE of chart manipulation when they have the longevity and stability on ALL KR CHART from their debut until now.

No need for manipulation; all you need is good music to be on top of the charts, and IVE is serving hit songs—what do you expect?

𝕁𝕛𝕒𝕟𝕘-𝕀𝕧𝕖 ⋆*✩⑅◡̈⃝* @lizbewithu It's so funny the fact that they accuse ive of sajaegi and chart manipulation meanwhile sk:

It's so funny the fact that they accuse ive of sajaegi and chart manipulation meanwhile sk:

yall know damn well that ive fr dropped 3 consecutive hits then ur here accusing them some rigging? stfu. no way yall accusing ive of chart manipulation 😭

ha @pitodream ive charts on melon = kakao manipulation no one is actually listening to them

ive tops on all charts = they just listen to anything over there huh



ive charts on melon = kakao manipulation no one is actually listening to them

ive tops on all charts = they just listen to anything over there huh

maybe just stick to one plot idk 🤣

@vantefim I am not defending Kakao. I am defending IVE because your co-fandom accused IVE of sales fraud and chart manipulation. You all just ran with the issue and brought IVE along with it. Happy now?

Accusing ive of chart manipulation is just so silly because yall know they reached #1 not only in melon right? 😭😭😭😭

see when kpop stans fr lose their shits and just being purely dumb rn i can't take these kpop stans seriously anymore. from idol lab but they included all articles & tries to blame it on ive then accusing ive of chart and sales manipulation to questioning their music show wins 😭

By bringing in these two articles, the netizen was aiming to point out that Kitsch's ranking on the charts had to be Kakao Entertainment's doing and was not due to the honest and authentic streaming. However, this was soon proved wrong by fans. They pointed out that Kakao's influence on chart manipulation is only limited to MelOn Music Charts and possibly other domestic music charting platforms. This would, therefore, not explain IVE's ranking on other global charts.

However, fans also expressed that their defensive stance towards the chart manipulations thrown at IVE is not in any effort to defend Kakao Entertainment. Many have acknowledged that the music charting platform has been caught up in controversies previously, but the same doesn't translate to it being true with IVE's new track either.

IVE rolls out a pre-release single, Kitsch, prior to their first full-length album comeback, I've IVE

IVE's Kitsch, released on March 28, 2023, is a pre-release track of their upcoming album, I've IVE. The song, which is about three and a half minutes long, showcases a more mature concept adopted by the girl group. From the unique setting to the impressive fashion, everything about the song felt showcased the group's experimental take on their comeback, which fans very much appreciated.

Their album, I've IVE, on the other, which stands as their first full-length album, is set to release on April 20 at 6 PM KST. While much of the album's details haven't been revealed as of yet, here's the tentative schedule regarding its promotions.

Tracklist - April 2

Concept Photo 1 - April 3

Concept Photo 2 - April 4

Concept Photo 3 - April 5

Music Video Teaser - April 8

Highlight Medley - April 9

As the allegations regarding Kitsch's chart manipulation have calmed down, fans are now eagerly awaiting the release of I've IVE.

