On February 17, IVE's agency, Starship Entertainment, officially announced that the group will be releasing their first full-length album in April.

While fans did anticipate an upcoming album release as IVE performed two unknown songs in their first and most recent fan-con, The Prom Queens, the announcement of a full-length album was quite a surprise.

Given that the girl group has only been rolling out mini-albums and EPs since their debut back in 2021, fans rejoiced at a full-fledged album with many B-side tracks. As the news spread across the internet, they couldn't hold back their excitement and naturally flooded Twitter with their reactions and opinions on the news.

"Their biggest era somehow": Fans react to the announcement of IVE's first full-length album release

Despite their discography only consisting of singles, the fourth generation girl group has garnered a lot of attention for its addictive and show-stopping song releases.

During their fan con, The Prom Queen, the group already teased a little about the B-side tracks that will be included in their upcoming album. The two unknown songs that they performed were Blue Blood and Not Your Girl, with which fans are already in love.

Knowing that many more songs from various genres are expected to be entailed in their first full-length album, many eagerly await the release of the same. While the official release of the album isn't until April, rumors say that their pre-debut single will be released around the middle or end of March, making fans all the more excited.

As fans await the release of the album and kickstart its promotions, they also speculate on the concept and theme that the girls will adopt for their upcoming album. Known for their IT-girl and futuristic styles they've had to execute on their previous albums, fans are eager to know how their esthetics will evolve with their upcoming comeback.

Almost all the tracks the group has put forth have gone viral on the internet, with thousands of fans streaming them on repeat and participating in various Tik Tok challenges. Having bagged many notable awards, stable random, and a lot of media recognition with their minimal discography, fans can't wait to see how their influence in the industry will grow after the release of their first full-length album.

With several of the singles they have put forth since their debut gaining widespread popularity, fans have no doubt that the album will be a chart-topping release, especially given their label as 'Rookie Monsters.'

As fans were fed just a handful of content from their recent fan con, The Prom Queen, where the group performed their hit songs like After LIKE, LOVE DIVE, etc., in front of hundreds of audiences, they rejoiced at the further pile up of content.

With no more than a month away from when the group kicks off their promotional schedule for the album, fans are seated for the same and are ready to shower the girls with their love and support.

