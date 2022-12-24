5 times IVE Jang Wonyoung's criticism controversies frustrated fans

Jang Wonyoung, the K-pop idol who debuted in the six-member girl group IVE, has always garnered criticism and attention for various things, most of which fans find unreasonable. Since her debut in a previously disbanded group called Iz*One in 2018, the eighteen-year-old K-pop idol has been the subject of far too many scandals and rumors.

While some criticism appears to be acceptable to a point, fans find that over time, these criticisms have become groundless and aimlessly point towards Jang Wonyoung, making fans defensive. Through the several times netizens came at her with the faults they found in her, DIVEs (IVE's fandom) always had her back.

5 times DIVEs defended the unjust criticism Jang Wonyoung received

1) Lazy dancing

tinyurl.com/4xhm8ykd Jang Wonyoung receives criticism once again for lazy dancing on stage Jang Wonyoung receives criticism once again for lazy dancing on stagetinyurl.com/4xhm8ykd https://t.co/EYu6s6LgNn

During the 2022 KBS Song Festival on December 16, when IVE was performing their latest releases, LOVE DIVE and After LIKE, on stage, netizens eagle-eyed Jang Wonyoung, calling her out for her lazy dancing. During the dance break between the two songs, the girls were required to flip their hair as part of the choreography.

Wonyoung, who avoided the move, received a lot of criticism, with netizens labeling her as a lazy performer despite the fact that she wasn't the only one who didn't flip her hair. Fans soon took the stance to defend her, saying that the weight of her hairstyle wouldn't have allowed her to twirl freely. They also reasoned against the criticism by showcasing other clips from the performance that prove she's one of the best fourth-gen performers.

varen @lavientre @pannchoa say that again? this was the same performance and she nailed it. @pannchoa say that again? this was the same performance and she nailed it. https://t.co/xAkA13ts9N

2) Hideous stage outfits

Outfits that idols wear for their stage performances and other events are mostly done by the company stylists, Jang Wonyoung received criticism for her outfits and makeup regardless.

They ruined wonyoung's hair and brow... @Koreaboo We need New makeup artists for ive @STARSHIPent They ruined wonyoung's hair and brow... @Koreaboo We need New makeup artists for ive @STARSHIPent They ruined wonyoung's hair and brow... https://t.co/zgHK2kNwt4

On one hand, netizens claimed that their company, Starship Entertainment, has been showcasing favoritism towards the idol, who's dressed better and in more attention-grabbing clothing in comparison to the other members. However, they also called her and the company out for supposedly giving her hideous clothing and makeup to negate the favoritism allegations.

Bella Dama @BellaaaD8 @IVEstarship _6 @IVEstarship I love Jang Wonyoung but this outfit is hideous!!! She looks way older than her real age!! I want the fresh Wonyoung so PLS give wonyoung brighter outfits suited for her age! @IVEstarship_6 @IVEstarship I love Jang Wonyoung but this outfit is hideous!!! She looks way older than her real age!! I want the fresh Wonyoung so PLS give wonyoung brighter outfits suited for her age!

Her outfits at many events, stages, and variety shows have caught people's attention. The criticism she received regardless of the topic's essence fueled the frustration of fans. With every question raised against her outfits or makeup, DIVEs are the first to ask people to leave her alone.

Jungeun @Hi_I_am_Jungeun @Koreaboo why can't they leave her alone? she's getting hate for everything she does, wear, say. i don't get why you keep pressuring her in this topics @Koreaboo why can't they leave her alone? she's getting hate for everything she does, wear, say. i don't get why you keep pressuring her in this topics

3) Plastic surgery allegations

One of the most recent allegations against Jang Wonyoung is that she underwent plastic surgery. Many went on the internet to compare the idol's recent facial features with those of when she just debuted in 2018, and noticed many changes in the areas of her chin, lips, and nose.

Wonyoung has gotten at least two Rhinoplasties, you can see this from the fact that her nose is less downturned and the fact that her alar base is way narrower.

She probably has an implant put in her nose tip as well. There is a protrusion in her nose tip. RHINOPLASTYWonyoung has gotten at least two Rhinoplasties, you can see this from the fact that her nose is less downturned and the fact that her alar base is way narrower.She probably has an implant put in her nose tip as well. There is a protrusion in her nose tip. https://t.co/xW1VMNavDb

Though there is no solid proof that she had plastic surgery and the changes in her features could be due to other factors, people speculate based on rumors. Given that plastic surgeries are not a very popular topic in Korea, fans are once again angered by Jang Wonyoung being the center of hatred and criticism.

raspberry equivalent @raspberry_equiv @Koreaboo She’s perfect however she is. Let her do what we she wants for herself @Koreaboo She’s perfect however she is. Let her do what we she wants for herself

4) Acting cute

An old yet one of the popular criticisms that Jang Wonyoung received was acting cute and being too self-conscious of the cameras filming her. The backlash began when a video of her eating a strawberry with two hands surfaced. When IVE appeared on The Manager, the idol who ate the strawberry received a lot of hate for acting too cute.

abby @chaestokki she’s so famous yall we love to see wonyoung getting 1.5 million views by eating a strawberryshe’s so famous yall we love to see wonyoung getting 1.5 million views by eating a strawberry 😭😭 she’s so famous yall we love to see https://t.co/NWUqjkxf8I

However, DIVEs came forth once again to defend her, explaining how her job as a K-pop idol requires certain qualities from her, with acting cute and pretty being one of them. Many people thought it was ridiculous to hate an idol for eating a fruit when more serious scandals were surfacing.

roki @8rokiii Funny thing is how i started liking wonyoung from those hate vids people post. The way people were acting, i thought she was committing war crimes or something only to find out that she ate a strawberry Funny thing is how i started liking wonyoung from those hate vids people post. The way people were acting, i thought she was committing war crimes or something only to find out that she ate a strawberry 💀

5) Interaction with Leeseo

The resurfaced interaction between Jang Wonyoung and Leeseo has been the talk of the town, with more criticism directed towards the idol for her behavior towards the latter. During a live stream with fans, a fan asked Leeseo if the sweater she was wearing belonged to Wonyoung since they had seen a similar one on the latter during their stage performances.

Leeseo replied that it was their fellow member Rei's sweater. When Wonyoung insisted on checking the tag to know the brand, people found that it was maybe not the best thing to do on camera. While fans do agree that it might have been unnecessary for her to check the tag, they also believe that the issue is pretty common for roommates and nothing to raise a scandal out of.

I'm not even her fan but people are hating on her for no reason at all and I can't figure out why bc she seems really sweet and kind @Koreaboo Y'all always joke about it being a sister thing but bc it's Wonyoung you're gonna hate her.I'm not even her fan but people are hating on her for no reason at all and I can't figure out why bc she seems really sweet and kind @Koreaboo Y'all always joke about it being a sister thing but bc it's Wonyoung you're gonna hate her.I'm not even her fan but people are hating on her for no reason at all and I can't figure out why bc she seems really sweet and kind

As the number of critics surrounding Jang Wonyoung grows, fans fortify their defenses, continuing to backfire on every allegation and baseless hatred she receives.

