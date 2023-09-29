"THIS IS SO EARLY 2000’S JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE CODED": Jungkook radiating Justin Timberlake vibes in his latest 3D single sends fans into a frenzy

Jungkook captivated fans with his second digital single, 3D, in which he collaborated with American rapper and singer Jack Harlow. The song exudes a 2000s-era vibe, and many fans pointed out that they saw shades of Justin Timberlake in the music video of the Seven singer.

According to Big Hit Entertainment, 3D is described as follows:

"The global pop star Jung Kook of BTS released his second solo single, '3D (feat. Jack Harlow).' The track is an R&B pop song characterized by a minimalistic arrangement, a strong rhythm, and an irresistibly catchy sound. It cleverly employs the concept of the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd dimensions to express a desire for connection. Jack Harlow joins the track as a featured artist."

As the music video premiered, fans began to notice that the idol's voice and singing style closely resembled those of Justin Timberlake from the 2000s era, and the choreography added to this perception. Fans took to social media to express their thoughts, describing the music video as distinctly reminiscent of Justin Timberlake.

He nailed it 100%": Fans can't stop comparing Jungkook to Justin Timberlake

Even before the release of the music video for 3D, fans began to notice that BTS' Jungkook was channeling a Justin Timberlake vibe in the teasers. In these teasers, he appeared bold while carrying an axe and engaged in a game of chess with Jack Harlow.

In the music video, the golden maknae can be seen grooving to the catchy lyrics of 3D with his backup dancers, captivating fans with his latest choreography for the single.

Meanwhile, fans started drawing comparisons to Justin Timberlake's Justified album, as they felt that Jungkook's songs radiated a similar vibe. Fans even mentioned that they could visualize NSYNC's members in Jungkook's music video.

The setting, cinematography, choreography, and lyrics compelled some fans to draw parallels to Justin Timberlake's Like I Love You from his Justified album, which was a hit. Some fans affectionately referred to Jungkook as "Jungkook Timberlake" and more.

Many fans also expressed that when they heard 3D, it instantly reminded them of songs from the '90s and 2000s, particularly those by boy groups like NSYNC and Backstreet Boys.

Check out how fans are reacting to the singer's 3D, where he's giving off Justin Timberlake vibes.

Fans noted that the idol's vocals seemed to have a slightly different tone this time, further fueling the belief that the music video was indeed inspired by 2000s music, especially Justin Timberlake's style.

Furthermore, the song was composed by songwriters BloodPop, David Stewart, and Jack Harlow, with production credits going to BloodPop and David Stewart.

Needless to say, fans thoroughly enjoyed the music video, praising the BTS member for taking them back to the music of the 2000s and loving its overall aesthetic. Some fans also expressed their enjoyment of the alternate version of the song available on Spotify, as some found Jack Harlow's rap part less appealing.

Even when Seven was released, many people compared the golden maknae to Justin Timberlake. The producers of the song, including Andrew Watt and Cirkut, mentioned in an interview with Forbes after the success of Seven:

"It's similar to Justin Timberlake breaking out of NSYNC."

3D by Jungkook has achieved the remarkable feat of becoming the fastest song in history to reach the No. 1 spot on iTunes in over 80 countries.