"On another level": Fans express pride as BTS' Jungkook gets nominated for the Best International Pop Video at the 2023 UK Music Video Awards

BTS' Jungkook, often referred to as the "Golden Maknae" of the group due to his talents, has been making waves in the music industry ever since his official solo debut.

His solo track Seven, which has received numerous awards and broken various records has recently once again earned him nominations at another prestigious awards ceremony. This nomination also made the Seven singer the first ever K-pop soloist to receive it.

This nomination came as one of the most significant achievements for the BTS star as he received a nomination for "Best International Pop Video" at the 2023 UK Music Video Awards.

This category, presented in association with Cinelab Film & Digital UK International, is part of an annual event that celebrates creativity, technical excellence, and innovation in the realm of music videos and moving images for music.

What sets these awards apart is their reliance on a panel of judges who carefully and considerably evaluate the nominees.

Jungkook becomes the first K-pop soloist to receive a nomination for the Best International Pop category at the UK Music Awards

Jungkook's nomination for the "UK Video Music Awards" places him in an elite category, marking him as the first and only Korean soloist to receive such an honor in the awards' history. This distinction represents the global appeal of his music and visuals, as well as the impact he has had on international audiences.

Adding to this achievement, the 3D star also joins his fellow BTS members as the only Korean acts to be nominated at the UK Music Video Awards in the same category, notably for their song ON released in 2020.

But the recognition of Seven didn't stop there. Jungkook's song also garnered attention on the international stage, winning the "Song of the Summer" category at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) in 2023.

The MTV VMAs are renowned for celebrating the most outstanding achievements in the music video industry, making Jungkook's victory all the more significant.

As we look ahead, these nominations and wins signal an exciting era for BTS and its members, including Jungkook. Their music and visual storytelling have transcended cultural boundaries, resonating with fans worldwide.

The 2023 UK Music Video Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place in London on October 26th, promising a night filled with excitement and celebration of the best in music video craftsmanship.

Let's glance at the proud reactions from the fans about this particular nomination of the BTS star:

The excitement surrounding such nominations has brought the BTS ARMY together once again, ready to make their voices heard and ensure that their member's talents are duly recognized on the international stage.

The awards ceremony itself is set to commence at 8 PM, and for global fans, it will be broadcast at 4 AM GMT on October 27th. As the day draws nearer, the anticipation for Jungkook's performance and potential victories grows, uniting fans in their collective support for the talented artist.