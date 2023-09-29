“I chose it naturally”: BTS’ Jungkook dishes on his new song 3D, collaboration with Jack Harlow, & more in Consequence magazine interview

Following the worldwide release of his latest track, 3D, in collaboration with American singer/rapper Jack Harlow, global sensation Jungkook of BTS sat down for a candid interview with Consequence Magazine. This interview came on the heels of 3D making waves across various music charts, breaking records on platforms like iTunes and Spotify.

On the very day of the song's release, September 29, 2023, the interview was released, offering insight into Jungkook's thoughts on his new solo venture and his experiences working with Jack Harlow, as well as reflections on his BTS comrades.

While describing his new single 3D, he said:

"The moment I heard it, I chose it naturally."

Jungkook discusses various things about his new single 3D

Consequence Magazine initiated the conversation by delving into how Jungkook's solo work diverges from his group's endeavors, leaning towards a more explicit style.

Jungkook, who collaborated with American singer and rapper Jack Harlow, revealed how they instantly connected when they met on set. The BTS member stated that due to their conflicting schedules, it was quite difficult for them to meet for a pre-discussion, and hence, they met directly during the music video's recording.

Despite never having crossed paths before, Jungkook's admiration and kind words for Harlow resonated with fans. Also, as evident from the music video, their chemistry was undeniable when they finally did come together. While describing Harlow, he said:

“I loved his energy. It was really great."

He shared an entertaining and playful anecdote about their chess scene, where he learned to play the game on the spot and even emerged victorious against Jack.

When asked about why he chose to work on 3D, Jungkook explained, despite receiving numerous song requests from various sources, that this was the one he gravitated towards immediately. He expressed a natural affinity for the song, stating:

"I received lots of songs to look at, but didn't really like any of them until I met this one. The moment I heard it, I chose it naturally."

Regarding his inclination towards more explicit songs since his solo debut with Seven, Jungkook acknowledged the diverse generations within the BTS ARMY. He noted that 3D might offer a fun, playful, and slightly surprising twist for listeners. He placed trust in the ARMY to appreciate this new phase of his career and the different musical direction he's exploring.

Comparing Seven and 3D, Jungkook highlighted the contrast, especially in choreography, deeming 3D to be more explicit in its movements. He described Seven as fresh-faced and 3D as incorporating a s*xier choreographic style with varying levels of intensity and relaxation.

Jungkook dishes on how the other members reacted to his latest song 3D and the difference between his and the group's songs

Given that the BTS members have been relatively inactive as a group for a while, fans are especially curious about their reactions to each member's individual projects.

Consequence magazine posed a question to Jungkook about which BTS members he had shared his new song with so far. Blushing with his red ears as an indication of his shyness, he confessed, "RM and Suga."

When asked about their responses, the BTS star amusingly revealed:

"They said I'm a true pop star."

The Still With You singer also reflected on the difference between his solo music and BTS songs, emphasizing that BTS compositions are a harmonious blend of each member's unique colors, whereas his solo work represents his individual artistic expression. He acknowledged the impossibility of creating something that encompasses all the diverse colors of BTS.

“With BTS songs, it’s all the different colors of the individual members coming together to make up the final song - whereas for me, it’s just me and my own unique color. I don’t think I could make something that has all the colors of BTS.”

In this new phase of his career, Jungkook is unveiling a fresh side to the world, and the world is undoubtedly embracing it. While he explores new horizons as an individual artist, he remains connected to BTS, never forgetting his roots but also unafraid to embark on new creative journeys.

Fans take immense pride in their beloved BTS star and eagerly anticipate this exciting chapter in his musical journey.