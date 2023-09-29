"It was a very interesting song": Jungkook speaks about his latest single 3D in his press release, making fans ecstatic

Korean news outlet Dispatch released an official press release and an introduction video, titled JUNGKOOK(BTS), The new Solo Single '3D' Introduction, on their official YouTube channel on September 29, 2023, to commemorate Jungkook’s latest English single release 3D (feat. Jack Harlow). The Korean soloist released his second single on the special occasion of Chuseok—a Korean autumn harvest festival.

Expand Tweet

In the YouTube video by Dispatch, the BTS maknae described his second solo release as an enchanting song that will never hit a single boring note at any point. He further mentioned that the song differs from his previously VMA-winning debut solo single, Seven (feat. Latto), which was released on July 14, 2023, and reigned at #1 on the Billboard charts for seven consecutive weeks.

"This is a song that captivates the ears from start to finish without ever getting bored. It was a very catchy song when I first heard it. It shows a cool side with a different charm than 'Seven.' I think I can give it to you guys."

As such, Jungkook assures the latest single is in perfect harmony with his alluring vocals.

3D (feat. Jack Harlow) is an R&B pop song with an amazingly simple instrumental arrangement, an ear-catching percussive beat, and a repeating captivating sound. It is a song that expresses the desire to constantly be with their beloved in a three-dimensional space that goes beyond the first and second dimensions.

"I will show you lots of good things": Jungkook expresses his sincerity towards his craft and his beloved fans

Expand Tweet

The mid-2000s old-school sound in 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) is based on hip-hop and dance. Jungkook, who previously provided a fashionable rendition of the 2-step genre of the early 2000s with Seven, demonstrated the same aspiration to carry on the tradition of dance solo artists. As such, the new song, which comes after Seven (feat. Latto), will show Jung Kook's development as a solo artist.

The single also includes a standout collaboration with Jack Harlow, a rapper, actor, businessman, and philanthropist who has received many Grammy nominations. The addition of Jack Harlow heightened the intensity of the song since he appeared in the song and the music video in addition to being a featured actor.

Expand Tweet

For Jungkook's 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), top musicians/producers had joined forces. This includes David Stewart, who contributed to the composition and composing of BTS' Dynamite, as well as BloodPop, who was in charge of producing well-known overseas singers like Lady Gaga and Beyoncé.

In the introduction video, the Seven singer stated his sincerity and pledged to put more effort into his singing and add flexibility to reveal a different side of himself to his admirers. This brings to mind Jungkook's interview with the British magazine DAZED, where he expressed a similar stance on doing novel things as he seeks to develop as an artist and asks for the support of his fans.

"I will continue to work hard and practice hard, and try to do all the music that I can do with my voice. I want to make many good songs for you to listen to. And during this ‘3D’ promotion, I'll show you lots of cool things."

Furthermore, Jungkook's 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) made history on the first day of its release as the fastest song to claim the throne at No.1 on iTunes, surpassing his own solo debut single Seven (feat. Latto).

Expand Tweet

Fans are stoked as Jungkook's latest new single song, 3D, have taken the world by storm with its catchy tunes

Naturally, it was anticipated that this song would quickly reach significant milestones. The track reached its first milestone when 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) broke the record for the fastest Korean or K-pop song to reach the top spot on the UK iTunes charts.

The popularity of 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) was notjust limited to the UK. The song debuted at the top of the iTunes charts in an astounding 75 different nations, demonstrating the fame of the BTS member's appeal on a global scale as well as the appeal of his music.

Fans showered praises on the BTS member on social media and shared snippets from the press release video JUNGKOOK(BTS), The new Solo Single '3D' Introduction.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In other news, Jungkook became the first South Korean solo artist to headline the Global Citizen Festival on September 23, 2023, and opened the show with his solo songs Euphoria and Still With You, as well as Seven (feat. Latto), which included a surprise stage appearance by the American rapper Latto.

After performing a medley of BTS singles like Permission to Dance, Dynamite, and Butter, he wrapped off the performance with a teaser of his latest single, 3D (feat. Jack Harlow).