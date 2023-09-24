"It was perfect": Fans get overwhelmed as BTS Jungkook performs his single Still With You live at the Global Citizen Festival

BTS Jungkook performed his single Still With You at the Global Citizen Festival 2023 on September 23, 2023, and stunned his fans with this beautiful surprise. The song is his first-ever solo single, which he uploaded on SoundCloud during 2020 Festa. The track never had an official release, nor is it a part of any of the albums.

The popular track was performed live at the Global Citizen Festival by the BTS member as he headlined the 2023 show for the first time as a solo artist. As it rained, the captivating voice, along with the emotional lyrics of Still With You, mesmerized over 60,000 spectators who were present.

On Spotify, the song that is loved by all — Still With You — has over 79 million streams on the global Spotify chart. Fans were overjoyed with Jungkook's live performance, and some said that they would "cross oceans" for him while others wept in joy.

Fans overwhelmed as BTS Jungkook performs Still With You live for the first time, rush to X

BTS Jungkook's song Still With You came out in 2020 when the VMA-winning singer uploaded it on SoundCloud as a token of his love for the ARMY. For the uninitiated, songs that get uploaded on SoundCloud by the BTS members do not generate any revenue from streaming or other means.

The singer wrote the song to express his sincere gratitude and love for his fans. To watch him perform it live for the first time was an extremely emotional moment for the BTS ARMY. They expressed how grateful they felt for being able to experience it and thanked Jungkook on X (formerly Twitter):

At the Global Citizen Festival, where he was one of the headliners on September 23, 2023, the Still With You singer-songwriter unveiled his new solo single, 3D. It will be released on September 29, 2023. According to the most recent information provided by BigHit Music, Jungkook will work with American rapper and singer Jack Harlow for the track.

Government confirms Global Citizen Festival 2023 campaign brought 3 million actions thanks to BTS Jungkook's fans

On September 23, 2023, Michael Sheldrick, the Global Citizen Festival 2023's Government Affairs officer, stated that the festival campaign had a record-breaking response. Over three million actions were taken for the first time in the festival's more than decade-long history, all because of the BTS member's global influence.

He stated:

“When you have someone like Jungkook of BTS fame, you have a huge fanbase. And when you mobilize that fanbase, that’s an incredible voice. It’s an incredible platform.”

The Global Citizen Festival campaign led by Global Citizens Co-Founder and Chief Policy, Impact, and Government Affairs Officer, Michael Sheldrick, aims to raise funds to end extreme poverty across the world. Due to Jungkook’s global clout, the three million actions taken will go into eradicating poverty worldwide.

Through Global Citizen programs, $40 billion has been provided for global anti-poverty initiatives. The campaigns by Global Citizen that are led by Sheldrick have persuaded governments, corporations, and foundations to fund efforts to alleviate extreme poverty.

He has collaborated on campaigns around the world with celebrities such as Beyoncé, Coldplay, Idris and Sabrina Elba, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Priyanka Chopra, Rihanna, and Usher.

Sheldrick has also worked with world leaders such as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, and former Australian Prime Ministers Julia Gillard and Kevin Rudd.