"We got a date": BTS' Jungkook's fans speculate release date of his debut solo album based on a hidden easter egg in 3D MV

On September 29, BTS' Jungkook released his second chart-topping single 3D in collaboration with American rapper Jack Harlow. ARMYs loved the pop R&B track and the electric dance performance in the music video.

Upon a couple of rewatches, some eagle-eyed ARMYs noticed the camera pan on a payphone poster in the video that had the number 10 written in the center. The camera lingered on the poster for a while as if trying to make a point. Fans speculated that this was an easter egg about the release date of the artist's upcoming solo debut album.

This comes after BTS' Jungkook confirmed that he is working on his solo album that he intends to release in November. Several individuals took to social media to react to the supposed easter egg and believed that the idol was hinting that his much-awaited album would release on November 10.

Expand Tweet

"I'm so ready" - BTS' Jungkook's fans speculate that the singer will release his new album on November 10

BTS' Jungkook first confirmed the release of his debut solo album on SUGA's online drinking show, Suchwita. When quizzed about his future plans, the Euphoria singer mentioned that he wished to release another single (referring to 3D) and a mini-album that he plans to release in November.

He reiterated the same in a recent interview with the media outlet Audacy. At one point, BTS' Jungkook was asked about his year-end plans, and the singer confirmed that his solo album was on the way. Bangtan's maknae's upcoming album will mark his first-ever solo album release after the massive successes of his English-language singles SEVEN and 3D.

Based on the poster shown in the music video, ARMYs have been speculating that BTS' Jungkook will drop his album on November 10. Notably, if the album releases on this day, it will be a Friday release, which has become an industry norm. Interestingly, this trend was started by BTS members and most of the K-pop industry followed suit.

Additionally, the 2023 Billboard Music Awards are set to take place on November 19, Sunday and fans are guessing that the Dreamers crooner may perform new songs from his solo EP at the event.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Additionally, ARMYs deduced that BTS' Jungkook's hit summer single SEVEN and his new pop R&B track 3D, add up to 10 (7 +3) and hence, the maknae might release his new mini-album on November 10.

Furthermore, according to a report published by media outlet HITS Daily Double, BTS' Jungkook's mini-album will be either completely in English or Konglish (Korean and English). This is contrary to what fans expected, as they believed that the idol would release a Korean album.

BTS' producer and created Bang PD, who was heavily involved in the production of SEVEN, has assigned a team, led by HYBE America's CEO Scooter Braun to ensure Jungkook's debut solo album is a massive success.

Furthermore, the internet is abuzz with rumors of a collaboration with Australian rapper and singer, The Kid Laroi and former One Direction member Zayn Malik, and ARMYs are guessing that they might feature on BTS' Jungkook's impending mini album. However, it is important to note that this has not been confirmed by official sources

Expand Tweet

The idol might be embarking upon a solo world tour soon

Expand Tweet

American radio host and presenter Ryan Seacrest shared in an interview on American Top 40 that BTS' maknae Jungkook is currently preparing to go on a world tour. ARMYs believe that since he is the youngest in the group and the last member to enlist in the military, chances are the SEVEN hitmaker will go on a solo world tour post the release of his mini-album in November, once he has enough solo songs in his repertoire.

Fans are currently awaiting an official announcement from BIG HIT MUSIC about the same.