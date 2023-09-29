“My solo album is on its way”: BTS’ Jungkook confirms release of his solo debut album before this year-end, sending fans into a frenzy

On September 29, BTS’ Jungkook released his much-awaited single 3D in collaboration with American rapper Jack Harlow. The K-pop star is basking in the glowing reviews and reception for his new song and is busy with the first set of promotional interviews for 3D.

Interestingly, Bangtan's maknae member made some interesting revelations in his interview with the media outlet Audacy. At one point, BTS’ Jungkook was quizzed about his year-end plans, and the singer confirmed that his solo album is on the way.

"My solo album is on its way."

Jungkook's upcoming album will mark his first-ever solo album release after the massive successes of his English-language singles SEVEN and 3D. Additionally, it also marks the next musical release for a BTS member after V's debut solo album Layover.

BTS’ Jungkook's fans react to him confirming the release of his debut solo album

Unsurprisingly, the interview went viral, and BTS’ Jungkook's fans took to social media to express their excitement at the prospect of ending 2023 with the release of his debut solo album. This will make him the seventh and final BTS member to release his debut solo album after V's Layover.

BTS’ Jungkook first confirmed the release of his debut solo mini-album on SUGA's online drinking show Suchwita when he guested on the show to promote SEVEN. Although not too many details are known, the maknae has confirmed that it will be a mini-album that will be released in November.

Additionally, according to a report published by media outlet HITS Daily Double, BTS’ Jungkook's mini-album will be either fully in English or Konglish (Korean and English), instead of what fans would have expected, a Korean album. It is believed that BTS’ producer Bang PD has assigned a team to take care of his English album and is leaving no stone unturned to ensure it is an impeccable EP.

Furthermore, HYBE America’s CEO, Scooter Braun, will be reportedly working with the maknae on his debut solo album after being relieved of his duties managing Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's careers. ARMYs are excited at the prospect of an album release from the Euphoria singer and have taken to social media to share their views on it.

Additionally, American radio host Ryan Seacrest shared in a radio interview that BTS’ youngest member, Jungkook, is currently preparing to go on a world tour and, in most probability, will be the second BTS member after SUGA to headline an extensive solo world tour.

Although there is no official announcement or word of clarification from BIG HIT MUSIC, fans are hopeful that an official confirmation comes through in time. The world tour announcement will most likely be made after the release of his solo album in November.

Additionally, in a press statement, BIG HIT MUSIC shared that military conscription plans for BTS’ Jungkook, RM, Jimin, and V will be revealed by the end of the year, with plans to reunite by 2025.

BTS’ Jungkook's pop track 3D has surpassed iTunes music charts in 90+ countries

BTS’ maknae member Jungkook's pop R&B track 3D, in collaboration with American rapper Jack Harlow, has opened to tremendous reviews and reception from fans across the world.

It is the fastest song in history to reach number one in all eight major music markets. These countries include the United States of America, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, Australia, Brazil, Australia, and Germany, among others.

Furthermore, at the time of writing, the song had surpassed 9.6 million views on YouTube in more than 12 hours since its release.

More information regarding Jungkook's upcoming debut solo album will be unveiled at a later date.