“The performance ate so hard”: BTS’ Jungkook drops scintillating live performance for 3D in collaboration with Jam Republic

On Saturday, September 30, BTS’ Jungkook dropped 3D's live performance video in collaboration with the dancers of Jam Republic. This comes a day after the release of his hit single 3D featuring American rapper and singer Jack Harlow, marking their first-ever collaboration.

In the performance video, Bangtan's talented maknae showcased his immaculate dancing and performance talent as he matched steps with Jam Republic dancers from Mnet’s survival show Street Woman Fighter 2. This marks his first-ever live performance video, even before debuting the song on television or any concert stage.

Following the performance, many fans flooded social media with appreciative comments. One fan, @Euphxria97c, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) "Team Jungkook X Jam Republic. The performance ate soo hard thank you."

"ATE AND LEFT NO CRUMBS": BTS’ Jungkook's fans praise his 3D live performance

BTS’ Jungkook marked his first-ever collaboration with Jam Republic dancers. For those unfamiliar, Jam Republic is a multi-cultural all-female dance crew consisting of members Kirsten, Latrice, Ling, Emma, and Audrey, with average ages between 20 and 25 years old. The talented all-female dance crew is currently competing on Mnet’s survival show Street Woman Fighter 2.

The performance video starts with BTS’ Jungkook's car pulling outside a grandiose bungalow. Dressed in a simple white t-shirt and jeans paired with a grunge black leather jacket, the SEVEN singer looks every inch the superstar he is. The maknae can be seen carrying two big trunks before he unceremoniously drops them on the floor, picks up the phone, and says "1, 2, 3D.".

The doors wide open, and BTS’ Jungkook belts out the lyrics in 3D with his velvety smooth vocals. He's soon joined by Jam Republic's talented female dancers, who complement his vocal and performance prowess as they showcase a brilliant rendition of 3D live performance.

Unsurprisingly, ARMYs have lavished praise on the Euphoria singer's performance, visuals, and live vocals, especially his first-time collaboration with the dancers.

Notably, BTS’ Jungkook's 3D live performance feat. Jam Republic has already garnered 1.1 million views on YouTube. Previously, the dance crew collaborated with TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Yeonjun and Huening Kai and Gen 4 girl group LE SSERAFIM.

Additionally, the Dreamers singer addressed in an interview with Consequence why he used a special, custom-made white microphone for his performance. Bangtan's maknae revealed that blueish tints and white are his favorite colors and wanted his solo performances to reflect his own unique color versus his performances with BTS.

Furthermore, the golden maknae also shared that being one-seventh of BTS formed the basis for pursuing his solo endeavors.

BTS’ Jungkook's pop track 3D powers through iTunes music charts in 100+ countries

On September 29, BTS’ maknae Jungkook released his pop R&B track 3D in collaboration with American rapper Jack Harlow, and within 24 hours, the song has powered through iTunes music charts across the world in 100+ countries.

3D dominated the eight major music markets in the world, including the United States of America, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, Germany, and Spain, amongst others. Additionally, the instrumental and alternate versions of the song also peaked at numbers 2 and 3 on the iTunes Top Songs charts in many countries.

Furthermore, the official music video has clocked 13 million views on YouTube within 24 hours of its release. Notably, 3D marks Jungkook's second massive solo release in a year after the Billboard-topping summer single SEVEN, which was released on July 14 and featured American rapper Latto and Korean actress Han So-hee.