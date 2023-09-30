Jungkook, the golden maknae of BTS, has once again proved his global appeal and star power with the release of his latest song, 3D, in collaboration with American rapper Jack Harlow. In just one day of its release, this dynamic track has shattered records and achieved remarkable milestones in the music industry.

Within a mere 24 hours, 3D catapulted to the number 1 position on the iTunes musical charts in a staggering 100 countries. This astounding feat highlights the immense popularity of Jungkook's music, transcending borders and stealing the hearts of fans worldwide.

But the achievements did not end there as 3D also etched its name in history as the fastest song to reach the number 1 spot in the top eight major music markets globally.

These markets include the USA, Japan, UK, Canada, Brazil, Australia, France, and Germany. The BTS member's chart-topping success in these influential music hubs further solidifies his position as an international music icon.

BTS' Jungkook breaks several records across the globe

Talking about topping charts in 100 countries, 3D has precisely secured the number 1 position in 104 countries so far. This impressive accomplishment showcases Jungkook's ability to connect with music lovers across the globe.

On YouTube, the song's official music video has generated a total of 13 million streams, accompanied by an impressive 2.4 million likes. This online engagement speaks to the overwhelming support from fans who eagerly awaited this release.

The impact of 3D is not limited to iTunes and YouTube alone as it is making waves across various other music platforms.

In fact, the song's music video and teaser are currently trending at the top two positions worldwide on YouTube, representing Jungkook as a global trendsetter.

Moreover, he now shares an impressive record with fellow BTS member Jimin. They hold the distinction of being soloists with the most songs that have reached number one on iTunes across an astounding 100 countries worldwide, each with five songs.

However, the Seven singer's latest release, 3D, adds to his record, giving him a total of six songs in this prestigious category.

Here are Jungkook's solo song names and the number of countries it has achieved number 1 in:

Seven - 115 countries Stay Alive - 110 countries Left and Right- 106 countries Dreamers - 106 countries My Time — 106 countries 3D - 103 countries

Let's take a look at reactions from the fans about this string of achievements:

Jungkook's chart-topping prowess is not limited to iTunes, it extends to Spotify as well. He has surged up the Spotify Global Daily Top Artists Chart, climbing an astonishing 55 spots to secure the 16th position.

In just one day, Jungkook's 3D has rewritten the record books and demonstrated his ability to inspire music lovers worldwide. As he continues to break barriers and achieve unprecedented milestones, there is no doubt that this singer's star will continue to shine brightly in the music industry.

﻿Fans also await new collaborations from their beloved BTS star.