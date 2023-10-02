“Stop talking about it”: BTS’ Jungkook shuts down fans repeatedly asking about his relationship status on Stationhead Live

Speculation has been rife about Jungkook's personal life ever since he dropped his solo hit, 3D. With BTS on hiatus due to military enlistments and individual projects, fans have been curious about how the members are spending their time and who they are spending it with.

On October 1, 2023, during a live-streaming party on Stationhead, Jungkook addressed these speculations head-on. He made it clear that he's not as innocent as some fans might believe and that he's fully aware of the projects he takes on.

During the interview, a question popped up about whether Jungkook was dating someone, a topic that had been on many ARMYs' minds. He didn't shy away from addressing this curiosity and did so in the sweetest yet most direct manner possible.

Jungkook declares the ARMY as his girlfriend amidst rumors about his relationship status

Fans are perpetually intrigued by the romantic lives of their celebrity crushes, and this curiosity often extends to the members of the immensely popular K-pop group BTS. Dating has historically been a challenging prospect for K-pop idols due to the industry's restrictions on public relationships.

However, since the BTS members embarked on their solo careers in the past year, fans have been pondering whether any of them have ventured into the realm of dating.

Speculation intensified after the release of Jungkook's sensual and emotionally charged song 3D, featuring Jack Harlow. The lyrics depict a long-distance relationship with intimate overtones, leading fans to wonder if the idol might have a special someone in his life. During another Stationhead live session on October 2, 2023, he himself addressed this burning question.

One fan's inquiry about his relationship status caught Jungkook's attention. In a playful yet mildly exasperated tone, he responded that he does not have a girlfriend and questioned why this question keeps resurfacing.

With a hint of humor, he playfully dismissed any rumors, emphasizing his current focus on work. He humorously stated that his true girlfriend is the ARMY, the dedicated fanbase of BTS.

In his own words, the Seven singer declared:

"I don't have a girlfriend. I don't have any girlfriend. I just want to focus on work now, and I don't feel the need to have one. I don't have a girlfriend (X3), so just stop talking about it. (*laughs) Yeah, Army, be my girlfriend. I just have Army now. I said don't talk about it anymore. Gosh, I feel refreshed now! I just have Army now, so don't worry." translation via Twitter/JJK_Times)

This candid response brought a wave of joy and relief to the ARMY fandom. Fans celebrated Jungkook's statement, touched by his affectionate reference to them as his "girlfriends."

He also reassured his fans that they need not be concerned about his relationship status for the time being as he is fully dedicated to his work, focusing on his career as an artist.

The BTS member's playful yet sincere interaction with fans served to strengthen the bond between him and the ARMY. It conveyed his appreciation for their support and dedication towards him as a whole.

While fans may continue to wonder about the personal lives of their beloved BTS members, the maknae's words provided a lighthearted and heartwarming moment that reaffirmed his deep connection with the ARMY.