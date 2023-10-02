"Oh he's Jack's hyung": Fans gush over interactions between BTS' Jungkook and Jack Harlow in new 3D remix visualizers

On October 2, BANGTANTV uploaded four different visualizers of the new remix versions of BTS' Jungkook's latest track 3D (feat. Jack Harlow). While fans were excited to get a glimpse of never-seen-before footage and pictures while listening to the four remixes, they were also over the moon when they saw clips of the BTS vocalist with rapper-singer Jack Harlow.

ARMYs (BTS fans) noted that in these snippets, the American artist is seen being unserious and playful with BTS' Jungkook in a maknae-like manner. Maknae means "the youngest" in Korean. It is important to note that Jungkook, who is 26 years old, is a year older than the Already Best Friends singer.

Fans enjoyed watching the bond the duo shares and agreed that the SEVEN singer was "Jack's hyung" (older brother).

"This is so cute": Fans react to BTS' Jungkook's bond with Jack Harlow

Jungkook and Jack Harlow's 3D released on September 29 and has taken the world by storm since, breaking several records and being discussed enthusiastically among fans. The recently released remixes and visualizers raised the hype around the track further.

The 3D: The Remixes Visualiser came out in four versions - A. G. Cook Remix, Clean Ver., Sped Up, and Slowed Down. In these videos, one gets a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes action on set as both the Golden Maknae and Jack Harlow are seen posing for pictures, filming, and having fun together.

The 26-year-old K-pop sensation is seen relatively calm as he breaks into dance moves alongside an energetic Harlow. Many individuals took to Twitter to react to the visualizers and some noted that Jungkook got "a bit of his own medicine" as ARMYs are familiar with how BTS' youngest member likes to be goofy and mischievous around the older members of the group.

Watching these clips made them marvel at Jungkook's dynamic role reversal.

More on BTS' Jungkook

Jungkook announced his collaboration with Jack Harlow when he co-headlined the 2023 Global Citizen Festival in New York. The idol has featured on several charts since releasing his song, with 3D topping iTunes charts in 100 countries immediately after being released. He even broke fellow BTS member Jimin's record by becoming the K-pop soloist with the most #1 hits on the UK iTunes Songs chart.

Currently, BTS' Jungkook's 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) is rising steadily on K-Charts, sitting at #11 on MelOn Top100, #6 on MelOn real-time, and #4 on MelOn HOT100.