"Jungkook is all grown up": Fans react as BTS' Jungkook explains he isn't innocent anymore and spills some secrets on Stationhead Live

BTS' Jungkook recently addressed an ongoing and somewhat perplexing issue that had stirred discussions among ARMYs. The matter began with the release of his solo song Seven in July 2023. The song contained somewhat s*xually intimate undertones, sparking intrigue and controversy among fans.

Subsequently, when his second single, 3D, was unveiled, with even more alluring and explicit themes, fans questioned whether the idol was choosing his songs independently or if external influences were at play.

During a Station Head live session on October 1, 2023, Jungkook personally addressed these concerns, asserting that he is fully aware of the content and implications of his songs. He emphasized that at 26 years of age, he possesses the maturity and understanding to discern the nuances within his music. Furthermore, he candidly said that, like any other person his age, it would be odd to expect innocence.

Expand Tweet

"I’m not that innocent": BTS' Jungkook addresses negative comments about his choice of song

The demographics of the K-pop community predominantly comprise teenagers who enthusiastically support their idols. These young fans often idealize their favorite artists, projecting a certain innocence or purity upon them.

As the youngest member of BTS, Jungkook has historically been viewed through a "baby" lens, as his older bandmates nurtured and pampered him. However, his transition into a solo artist has seen him explore more mature themes and expressions.

Expand Tweet

The BTS maknae's recent song 3D received critical comments, with some fans accusing it of containing misogynistic remarks. Interestingly, a portion of the fandom even held Jack Harlow, who collaborated on the song, responsible for its content. They believed that Harlow influenced the BTS member to sing songs with potentially problematic themes not predominantly seen in K-pop.

Yet, during his Stationhead 3D live listening session on October 1, 2023, the Seven singer addressed these concerns directly, offering a dose of realism to the conversation.

"Innocent? I'm not that innocent. I know things one should know. I'm now 26 years old since it's past my birthday. Wouldn't it be strange if a person is innocent at that age? I like to drink. I like to work hard, then play hard when I play and rest when I'm off work," he said.

Jungkook's frank and unambiguous statement was a declaration that he no longer wishes to be perceived as entirely innocent, especially in the context of his music and personal life. He underscored his awareness of the world's realities, his inclination for hard work, and his desire for leisure during his downtime.

Expand Tweet

This revelation from the BTS star directly confronted misconceptions and misunderstandings about his maturity and artistic choices. It also reflected his commitment to embracing the complexities of adulthood.

Many fans applauded Jungkook's willingness to address these issues head-on, viewing it as a positive step in ending the persistent debates among fans. Here are some of their reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This direct communication from Jungkook served as a reminder that artists, like anyone else, evolve, and their work reflects their individual growth and experiences.