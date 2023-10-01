"I don't care too much about that": BTS' Jungkook shuts down people writing hate comments, says he is grateful for their time

Jungkook of BTS held his listening party on STATIONHEAD on October 1, 2023, at 7 am ET (8 pm KST). During the listening party of his latest single 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), the singer conversed with his fans—who go by the moniker of ARMY—about various things, but the highlight of the show was when the singer shut down haters by saying that he wasn’t bothered by the hate comments.

“You want to try other groups? Haha it's your freedom! But I don't care too much about that. I just work hard for those cheering me on! So I don't care too much about that~ even when people write hate comments I'm grateful because that means they have that time for me. I'm thankful to them. But of course I don't like them. I can not like them too right!”

He further added that even though he doesn't like the hate comments written on his posts and videos, he is confident in himself and his art. He promised to sing and make good music for those who support and cheer him till his body gives up, and that he is always grateful to his supporters.

“Of course I don't like the people who write bad about me. Just for those who cheer me on. I'm just going to work and live hard for you all! I am confident that I will not change like that. Until my knees give up and my voice doesn't come out, until what I can do, and I receive so much strength from you guys so I will live hard! Anyways, I'm always grateful!”

For the unversed, STATIONHEAD is the live radio application for streaming music and a place where fans from across the world can connect, listen live, and stream together.

"JK unbothered era": BTS ARMY show a unified stance and stand by Jungkook's statement in the listening party of 3D

While some fans commented on the tweet thread by @BTStranslation_ and expressed their unified view of shutting down haters and came together to show solidarity with the BTS member, a few others tweeted that Jungkook is a grown man who has the right to decide upon his craft.

This plays as a reminder of the Still With You singer's interview with DAZED, where he gave an explanation of why it is more than simply an "explicit version" and that it serves as a public admission of his adulthood as a 26-year-old South Korean musician. Since the release of Jungkook's singles, opinion on the necessity for an explicit version of his debut solo single Seven (feat. Latto) and his latest single 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) has divided the internet.

Some netizens weren't too pleased with the lyrics of the singer's latest single, 3D, which featured the Grammy-nominated American rapper Jack Harlow. They claimed that the rapper's explicit rap in Jungkook's song objectified women, but others argued that it's preferable to simply enjoy the music without stirring up unnecessary controversies.

However, the latest single released by Jungkook on September 29, 2023, has been raging on the music charts globally and has surpassed over 8.3 million Spotify streams within just 24 hours of its release.

The other two scheduled 3D listening parties will be on October 2 and 3, 2023, at 6 am ET (7 pm KST).