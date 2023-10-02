"Must've hurt so much": Fans emotional as BTS' Jungkook confesses he got scar on his shoulder during Calvin Klein shoot

On October 1, 2023, BTS' Jungkook started a streaming listening party on Station Head for his latest digital single, 3D (feat. Jack Harlow). During the listening party, he answered many fan questions and even revealed the story behind his shoulder scar and how he got it.

The golden maknae of BTS recently released his highly anticipated second digital single, 3D, which Bighit described as follows:

"The track is an R&B pop song characterized by a minimalistic arrangement, a strong rhythm, and an irresistibly catchy sound. It cleverly employs the concept of the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd dimensions to express a desire for connection."

During the streaming party for his aforementioned track, Jungkook shared that he got the scar on his shoulder while running during the filming of advertisements for the American brand, Calvin Klein.

Soon after fans learned the story behind his much-talked-about shoulder scar, they took to social media to express their concern about it.

Fans react to Jungkook's story about his scar

In the past, during a Weverse live session, Jungkook revealed his shoulder scar for the first time while he was shirtless and underneath a white blanket. At the time, he said that he would reveal the story behind it some other time. He also showed his scar through a Weverse post where he was seen wearing sleeveless clothing.

Now, at the Station Head streaming party, Jungkook finally unveiled the incident of how he got the scar on his shoulder.

The golden maknae explained that the incident occurred during a scene he had to film for Calvin Klein. He was running in a parking lot when he suddenly stumbled and fell on his shoulder due to the slippery floor.

During that time, one of his fingers also didn't bend properly. As he narrated the incident briefly, the idol reassured fans not to worry too much and stated that he's alright now.

Following the narration of this incident, fans could sympathize with the idol, and some even expressed their desire to "fight" the floor that caused his fall. Many fans also wondered how hard he must have fallen for him to be unable to bend his finger.

Meanwhile, as the idol conversed with fans via Station Head, he also updated them with a selfie in a casual look, wearing a black beanie. The Seven singer concluded the listening party by expressing his wish for fans to stay healthy.

"I love you! be healthy armys! Army forever bangtan forever! Bye i'll leave~ how do i turn this off! I don't know how to leave! bye! bye bye~"

Jungkook is scheduled to host two more listening parties on Station Head on October 2 and 3, respectively, at 7 pm KST.