"My desi boy": Fans go gaga as BTS’ Jungkook sings “Naatu Naatu” randomly while listening to “Seven” during his Stationhead live

BTS' Jungkook has once again demonstrated his affection for the Indian hit song Naatu Naatu during his recent Stationhead live-streaming party on October 2, 2023. This is not the first time that the BTS star has showcased his love for the Academy Award-winning song. In the past, he has sung and danced to its tunes during his Weverse live sessions as well, making fans well aware of his fondness for it.

Expand Tweet

The song Naatu Naatu, which hails from the South Indian (Telugu) movie RRR, received an Oscar earlier this year in 2023. When the BTS member mentioned his appreciation for this Indian song, it sent the Indian ARMYs into a state of frenzy and excitement.

During this Stationhead live event, where he interacted with fans in real-time, Jungkook, while playing his song Seven, spontaneously burst into singing Naatu Naatu. This unexpected rendition of the song elicited laughter and joy from the fans, who appreciate Jungkook's spontaneous and playful nature.

BTS' Jungkook sings the Indian song Naatu Naatu once again

Expand Tweet

The singer's fascination with Naatu Naatu has been well-documented now. Ever since the song garnered an Oscar-awardee recognition, he has been captivated by it. He has not only sung the song multiple times in front of fans during Weverse live sessions but has also mastered its choreography.

The moment during the October 2 listening session brought back fond memories for fans, reminding them of an earlier era when Jungkook would often sing and dance to the tunes of That That, a song by PSY featuring his band member, Suga, which was released in 2022.

As it was the first song released by a BTS member after the group's official hiatus announcement, Jungkook entertained the fans from time to time by imitating the song's moves.

Expand Tweet

This imitation was often practiced by him to playfully annoy his bandmate but also showcase his fondness and obsession with the song.

However, after fans have seen him obsessing over the Indian song now, they cannot help but anticipate a collaboration or at least a live performance from him on the song's tunes.

Here are some of the desi fans' reactions to the same:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jungkook's openness about his love for Naatu Naatu and his spontaneous performances of the song have endeared him even more to ARMYs worldwide. It's a testament to his deep appreciation for music from different cultures and his ability to share his genuine enthusiasm with fans.

As the Oscar-winning song continues to gain recognition globally, thanks in part to the BTS star's endorsement, it's clear that music transcends borders and languages, bringing people from diverse backgrounds together through its universal appeal. His infectious love for Naatu Naatu is a testament to the power of music to bridge cultures and foster connections in the most unexpected ways.