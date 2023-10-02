"I truly love him so much": Fans ecstatic as BTS’ Jungkook posts a TikTok video and a picture of him eating makguksu as promised

BTS singer Jungkook hosted his second listening streaming party on Station Head on October 2, 2023, for his latest digital single 3D (feat. Jack Harlow). During the second listening streaming party, he interacted with fans and listened to songs.

The golden maknae had his first streaming live party on Station Head the day before. During this, he discussed various topics, including the story behind his shoulder scar and his desire to do a Karaoke Live with V, among other things.

In this recent and second streaming live party, the singer fulfilled the promise he made to ARMYs on Station Head by filming a TikTok video, eating makguksu. He also shared pictures of the same with them.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans were excited that the singer kept his promise and that he followed through with the aforementioned activities during his live-streaming party. They took to social media to express their love and appreciation for the BTS member with one user even saying that they loved Jungkook a lot for keeping his promise.

Expand Tweet

Fans can't get enough of Jungkook's thoughtful gesture

Expand Tweet

As the live streaming party began on Station Head, Jungkook expressed his desire to film a TikTok video. He mentioned that he should film a TikTok video once again when he was forty minutes into the streaming party. He said that he would film the same once he got home and wondered what kind of lighting he should use for it.

The idol's comments, as translated by user haruharu_w_bts, were noted by fans.

"Oh it’s already been 40 minutes since i started! i should film a tiktok when i get home. what color should my lighting be for when i film the tiktok?"

The singer also said:

"Pink? red? black? what black lighting is there!! purple? ok let’s do purple!"

The golden maknae finally came to the conclusion that he should film his TikTok video with purple lighting. As the live stream concluded, he mentioned that he would be sharing pictures of himself eating makguksu and also the TikTok video. The idol's comments, as translated by user @btsinthemoment, were duly noted by fans.

"Youve worked hard, and ill now go to film a tiktok, eat makguksu, and leave proof pictures. good bye, byebye! lets go! lets go tiktok! i have to go film a tiktok~"

Jungkook took to Weverse and shared a picture of himself eating makguksu and even posting the TikTok of himself dancing to 3D in the purple lighting. The idol also mentioned that editing his video was a bit challenging on Weverse.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Naturally, fans were over the moon watching Jungkook keep his promise after returning home and wasting no time in expressing his admiration for the fans.

Expand Tweet

When fans saw BTS' Jungkook's TikTok video and a picture of him eating makguksu, they took to social media to praise him. While some said that they loved him, others called him the "greenest green flag."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jungkook also discussed various topics on social media including a response to a fan's comment about whether he had a girlfriend or not. The translation provided by the user btsinthemoment reads as follows:

"I'm saying this because I keep seeing comments about it, but I don't have a girlfriend! I just want to focus on work right now. I don't have a girlfriend! I don't feel the need. Okay, my girlfriend is ARMYs; I only have ARMYs."

Needless to say, fans were praising Jungkook for his commitment to fulfilling promises, and some even suggested that everyone should aspire to be like him. They admired him as a role model.

The BTS member will be hosting his third Streaming Live party on Station Head on October 3 at 7 pm KST.