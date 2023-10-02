"I NEED IT SO BAD": Fans react as Jungkook wonders whether Kim Tae-hyung will do a karaoke live with him

On October 1, 2023, BTS' Jungkook hosted his 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) Listening Party on Station Head, where he interacted with fans, sang, and listened to music. The singer, known as the Golden Maknae of BTS, recently released his second debut single, 3D, and has been actively promoting it on various social media platforms.

During the aforementioned listening party, while interacting with fans, when one of them asked if they could have a Karaoke party with fellow BTS member Kim Tae-hyung, Jungkook replied:

"A karaoke live with Taehyungie hyung? Would Taehyungie hyung do it?"

As soon as the Golden Maknae replied to the fan's comment, ARMYs went into a frenzy, hoping that Kim Tae-hyung wouldn't decline to participate in a karaoke with Jungkook.

Fans are manifesting a karaoke live with Kim Tae-hyung and Jungkook

For those unversed, karaoke is an entertainment option offered in clubs, bars, and other venues, where people enjoy themselves with their close ones, singing to recorded songs with the help of a microphone. Many people can also do it at home if they have the necessary equipment.

As Jungkook wondered whether Kim Tae-hyung would agree to do a karaoke live with him, many fans on social media seemed sure that he would.

Many also wanted Jungkook to host a Weverse karaoke live with the Rainy Days singer, taking to social media to state the same.

In April, when Kim Tae-hyung went live on Weverse, he accepted fans' requests to do a karaoke session with the Seven singer. Hence, fans are now hoping that the two will do a Weverse karaoke live together.

[Please note: The following translations are credited to the X (Twitter) user haruharu_w_bts.]

Moreover, during the aforementioned streaming party on Station Head, Junglook also talked about the Love Me Again singer's album:

"Ah Taehyung hyung’s album! He suddenly contacted me and was like “can i try practice recording at ur place?” and I was like, “suddenly”? He didn’t record the final at my place!"

Moreover, the Euphoria singer also revealed that he can't disclose his next move:

"ARMYs keep asking about the next plan. I can't say anything! For me, I think I do a lot of spoilers. I do enough where armys are able to notice bits but I also have to watch the company! They will stare at me from the side when I talk HAHAHHA"

By the end of Jungkook's listening party, the idol expressed how he will always stay with ARMYs:

"I'm able to be where i am now thanks to you guys and grow and have a goal and live hard so I'm not just a artist! I'm an artist who is together with ARMY! I always want to say where i am up till now is because of ARMYs because that's right!"

He continued:

"If armys suddenly forgot about my existence or disappeared within a night, then what am I? "I'm proud of you" nooo it's the opposite! I'm proud of ARMYs! As time goes by and we get old and such, and unexpected things could happen but as much as I can, i will do things for ARMY so don't worry too much! There won't be a change in my heart, I can guarantee that!"

The next Station Head listening party to be hosted by the singer is scheduled for October 2 and 3, 2023, 7 pm KST.