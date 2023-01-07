Joshua Bassett’s latest tweet has left netizens confused as the actor has rarely ever tweeted about religion and his personal beliefs. In a tweet posted on January 6, 2023, Bassett wrote:

“Jesus Christ is the only way. His death and resurrection are historically documented. Turn away from hate, seek forgiveness and come home to Him.”

The tweet left the world of the internet bewildered, as many assumed that his account might have been hacked.

However, Joshua Bassett posted a similar Instagram story too, where he wrote about his many “shortcomings,” and deemed forgiveness as the “purest form of love.”

“I’ve been selfish, ignorant, harmful and reckless”: Joshua Bassett's Instagram post leaves netizens baffled

After Joshua Bassett made the Twitter post, he also penned down a lengthy account on his Instagram stories, titled speaking out/owning up. The actor wrote:

“Part of speaking out is owning up. It’s important to acknowledge and reflect on the ways that I’ve hurt people- some I may never speak to again. For those who will have me, I’m eager to ask forgiveness. The tongue is a sword, for better or for worse and our actions leave a stain.”

Bassett posted an Instagram story seeking forgiveness. (Image via Instagram)

He continued his post by claiming how he has been “selfish” and “stupid”:

“I’ve been selfish, ignorant, harmful and reckless. Stupid, scared, desperate and desensitized. Careless, inconsiderate, intolerable and ugly. Mean, passive, impatient and stubborn. The list goes on.”

He also talked about how he doesn’t deny his shortcomings, but tries to do the best that he can. He concluded the post by claiming that he wants to walk every single day, in the direction of “love.” He said:

“If you know me, and my actions and/or inactions have caused you any pain and you’d like to talk, please don’t hesitate to reach out. I humbly seek forgiveness and wish to pursue only the purest love from here on out.”

Bassett talks about religion, forgiveness and faith in his latest Instagram story. (Image via Instagram)

Netizens startled to see recent posts on Joshua Bassett's account

Joshua Bassett's posts soon became the talk of the town on social media. Many also ended up concluding that his account was hacked by someone, and it was not him making the posts.

༺saul༻ #1 MILLOWNATOR @holamotosaul joshua bassett becoming an extreme christian at the same time noah schnapp comes out joshua bassett becoming an extreme christian at the same time noah schnapp comes out 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/yeGRVbxS1a

mj @beforekermit mj @beforekermit noah schnapp came out, joshua bassett (or his hacker?) is tweeting about jesus, and there’s a new joker mpreg comic noah schnapp came out, joshua bassett (or his hacker?) is tweeting about jesus, and there’s a new joker mpreg comic https://t.co/LgjMTYYIKu joshua bassett’s new instagram story… I’m afraid he probably wasn’t hacked https://t.co/LgjMTYYIKu twitter.com/beforekermit/s… joshua bassett’s new instagram story… I’m afraid he probably wasn’t hacked https://t.co/LgjMTYYIKu twitter.com/beforekermit/s…

ėrick @wonderxboy WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH JOSHUA BASSETT WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH JOSHUA BASSETT https://t.co/QYITaqDdoX

meg @spidervalkyrie so.. joshua bassett was not hacked... so.. joshua bassett was not hacked... https://t.co/arbW2eBZUW

Others were confused by his post and questioned why he was posting religious tweets on social media.

Many on social media hilariously also thought that the words might be the lyrics of one of his new songs.

As of now, it remains unclear what exactly prompted these social media posts.

