“Love a fem on fem moment”: Netizens rejoice as Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico reveal that they are married

Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico recently revealed through a social media post how they secretly married after meeting at a pageant. Mariana Varela, 26, and Fabiola Valentín, 22, disclosed that they had kept their relationship private for two years before tying the knot.
The models met at Miss Grand International in 2020, and on Monday, October 31, 2022, the couple made an announcement on social media, where they said:
“After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day.”
As per the social media post, the couple shared that they tied the knot on October 28, 2022. The moment the two made the big revelation, it created a stir on social media as fans rejoiced to hear the news.
Netizens from all over the world poured in their messages, expressing their joy and happiness. One social media user took to Twitter and said:
Fans cannot keep calm as Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico announced they’ve tied the knot
Twitter and other social media platforms are a fun palace where people share their feelings, whether they are happy or sad. This time, the fans used the platform to congratulate the newlywed models Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín. One Twitter user took to the platform to share their contentment, as the tweet read:
“Kind of obsessed with the fact that miss Puerto Rico and miss Argentina just revealed that they got secretly married after meeting for the first time at the pageant.”
Here's how other people reacted:
Others also highlighted the fact that the two met as competitors but soon started dating and are now married.
Announcement video uploaded reached two million views in just three days
The couple chose matching wedding bands, which were silver with a huge diamond in the middle.
The announcement video uploaded by Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico on October 31 has already reached two million views in three days. The couple also shared a special moment of their travels together, including a video of them on Jobos beach in Puerto Rico and enjoying a romantic boat ride in Mexico.
The video ends with a clip of the girls on the night they were engaged. It shows how the apartment was filled with red and white balloons, rose petals, and golden and silver balloons that read “Marry Me.”