“Love a fem on fem moment”: Netizens rejoice as Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico reveal that they are married

Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico recently revealed through a social media post how they secretly married after meeting at a pageant. Mariana Varela, 26, and Fabiola Valentín, 22, disclosed that they had kept their relationship private for two years before tying the knot.

The models met at Miss Grand International in 2020, and on Monday, October 31, 2022, the couple made an announcement on social media, where they said:

“After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day.”

As per the social media post, the couple shared that they tied the knot on October 28, 2022. The moment the two made the big revelation, it created a stir on social media as fans rejoiced to hear the news.

Netizens from all over the world poured in their messages, expressing their joy and happiness. One social media user took to Twitter and said:

Fans cannot keep calm as Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico announced they’ve tied the knot

Twitter and other social media platforms are a fun palace where people share their feelings, whether they are happy or sad. This time, the fans used the platform to congratulate the newlywed models Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín. One Twitter user took to the platform to share their contentment, as the tweet read:

“Kind of obsessed with the fact that miss Puerto Rico and miss Argentina just revealed that they got secretly married after meeting for the first time at the pageant.”

Here's how other people reacted:

b⁷ @wwxwashere Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico met at a pageant and are now married, ILL CRY THEY ARE SO CUTE Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico met at a pageant and are now married, ILL CRY THEY ARE SO CUTE https://t.co/qmcUcxkVAj

vitória @shad0whunterBR I AM ABSOLUTELY OBSESSED WITH MISS ARGENTINA AND MISS PUERTO RICO THAT JUST ANNOUNCED NOW THEY'RE ACTUALLY MARRIED AFTER KEEPING THEIR RELATIONSHIP A SECRET FOR 2 YEARS?????? I AM ABSOLUTELY OBSESSED WITH MISS ARGENTINA AND MISS PUERTO RICO THAT JUST ANNOUNCED NOW THEY'RE ACTUALLY MARRIED AFTER KEEPING THEIR RELATIONSHIP A SECRET FOR 2 YEARS?????? https://t.co/Vor05eipUn

Lt. Red 🇾🇪 @LtRed6 Pop Base @PopBase Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico announce they are now married.



The couple, Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín, kept their relationship a secret since meeting at Miss Grand International 2020. Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico announce they are now married. The couple, Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín, kept their relationship a secret since meeting at Miss Grand International 2020. https://t.co/5CSGMnPIWM Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico just became Mrs Puerto Rico and Mrs Argentina respectively twitter.com/PopBase/status… Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico just became Mrs Puerto Rico and Mrs Argentina respectively twitter.com/PopBase/status…

the eras tour @fireplaceashez not miss argentina and miss puerto rico getting married after meeting at the miss grand international 2020 adding years to my life not miss argentina and miss puerto rico getting married after meeting at the miss grand international 2020 adding years to my life https://t.co/rnEKvQPHN0

Tibor M. Kalman @kalmantibs



Congratulations Mariana & Fabiola!



Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico get married after secretly dating for 2 years.



Pageant queens Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín took to social media to announce their marriage. 🥂 A happy ending.Congratulations Mariana & Fabiola!Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico get married after secretly dating for 2 years.Pageant queens Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín took to social media to announce their marriage. A happy ending. 🌞Congratulations Mariana & Fabiola! Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico get married after secretly dating for 2 years. Pageant queens Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín took to social media to announce their marriage. 💘💒💐👠🥂 https://t.co/PKcsueZcSz

amelia is the anti-hero @enchantedfalls_ genuinely need a movie based on miss argentina and miss puerto rico getting together because like genuinely need a movie based on miss argentina and miss puerto rico getting together because like

ssob cha 🐍⭐ @leotempus Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico. Oooh I hope they have a long, happy marriage Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico. Oooh I hope they have a long, happy marriage https://t.co/ECLAh4OGlU

Others also highlighted the fact that the two met as competitors but soon started dating and are now married.

Like Kurosawa, I Make Mad @the_moviebob twitter.com/miss_coronas/s… Miss Coronas 🇨🇴 @miss_coronas 🏳️‍



Miss Puerto Rico y Miss Argentina se conocieron en Miss Grand International 2020 pero solo hasta ahora decidieron hacer pública su relacion anunciando que se casaron.



#MissGrandInternational GRAND LOVE!🏳️‍Miss Puerto Rico y Miss Argentina se conocieron en Miss Grand International 2020 pero solo hasta ahora decidieron hacer pública su relacion anunciando que se casaron. GRAND LOVE! 🌈🏳️‍🌈Miss Puerto Rico y Miss Argentina se conocieron en Miss Grand International 2020 pero solo hasta ahora decidieron hacer pública su relacion anunciando que se casaron.#MissGrandInternational https://t.co/mIg25zyDS1 So... yeah, wow - this is really something: Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina, who met as competitors in the Miss Grand International Beauty Pageant in 2020, have revealed they've been dating since the event and were married in a private ceremony last week. Good for them 🥰 So... yeah, wow - this is really something: Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina, who met as competitors in the Miss Grand International Beauty Pageant in 2020, have revealed they've been dating since the event and were married in a private ceremony last week. Good for them 🥰 👍 twitter.com/miss_coronas/s…

monroe @monroegasms i need a romance book about miss argentina and miss puerto rico love story. the storyline is too excellent. i need a romance book about miss argentina and miss puerto rico love story. the storyline is too excellent. https://t.co/eiqKFX76ee

Gyal Wickedr than me @chrisofmacedon I'm sorry but miss argentina and miss puerto rico getting married is the coolest thing to happen for the entire year nothing tops this literally nothing I'm sorry but miss argentina and miss puerto rico getting married is the coolest thing to happen for the entire year nothing tops this literally nothing

Announcement video uploaded reached two million views in just three days

The couple chose matching wedding bands, which were silver with a huge diamond in the middle.

The newly wedded couple showed off their matching rings, made of white gold with a huge diamond in between. (Image via Twitter)

The announcement video uploaded by Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico on October 31 has already reached two million views in three days. The couple also shared a special moment of their travels together, including a video of them on Jobos beach in Puerto Rico and enjoying a romantic boat ride in Mexico.

The video ends with a clip of the girls on the night they were engaged. It shows how the apartment was filled with red and white balloons, rose petals, and golden and silver balloons that read “Marry Me.”

