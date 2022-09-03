WATCH: Viral video shows a man pointing gun at Argentina VP Cristina Fernández de Kirchner

In an assassination attempt, a handgun was pointed directly at Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, allegedly threatening the vice president of Argentina amidst the political chaos. The suspect was detained on Thursday, September 1.

According to president Alberto Fernández, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner was only able to escape because the pistol, which was carrying five bullets, was not fired. The suspect has been identified as Fernando Andrés Sabag Montiel. Alberto Fernandez said:

“A man pointed a firearm at her head and pulled the trigger. Cristina is still alive because, for some reason yet to be confirmed, the gun...did not fire.”

Conor Finnegan @cjf39 Insane video out of Argentina—a man points what appears to be a gun at embattled Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner amid political chaos over corruption case against her. More here: abcnews.go.com/International/ Insane video out of Argentina—a man points what appears to be a gun at embattled Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner amid political chaos over corruption case against her. More here: abcnews.go.com/International/ https://t.co/23spEVbAaY

Based on the sources, the incident occurred outside Fernandez de Kirchner's home in the Recoleta neighborhood of Buenos Aires at 9 pm local time (0100 BST) on Thursday. Hundreds of protesters have assembled recently to show their support for the former leader, who is currently facing a corruption trial.

Sergio Massa, the economy minister, described the incident as an "attempted assassination."

He said:

"When hate and violence prevail over debate, societies are destroyed and situations like these arise: attempted assassination.”

SPORTbible @sportbible All football matches Argentina have been called off after an assassination attempt on the country's vice president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner All football matches Argentina have been called off after an assassination attempt on the country's vice president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner https://t.co/IEs0D9euyG

In addition, President Fernández also pleaded for political leaders and the general public to denounce the occurrence, which came after he referred to it as "the most severe incident since we recovered democracy" in 1983.

Reportedly, police officials have detained an alleged suspect they identified as 35-year-old Brazilian Fernando Andrés Sabag Montiel, who has been residing in Argentina since 1993.

Moreover, a weapon was also discovered a few meters away from the location. It was also reported that no gunshots were fired from the pistol despite the gun being loaded.

REAL INFORMATION OF ALL @IntenseTrump | BREAKING: the national police identified the subject who tried to assassinate the current vice president of Argentina, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. | BREAKING: the national police identified the subject who tried to assassinate the current vice president of Argentina, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. 🇦🇷 | BREAKING: the national police identified the subject who tried to assassinate the current vice president of Argentina, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. https://t.co/f0IHBeH4y5

As per the video footage, a man was rushing through the crowd of fans, aiming a pistol at Cristina Fernández de Kirchner's face, and appearing to miss the target.

However, the vice president was allegedly the target but no shots were fired. It is apparent that the twice-elected president reacted by hunching over and concealing her face. She reportedly suffered no harm.

According to sources, politicians from various Latin American nations as well as members of the government and opposition showed support for Fernandez de Kirchner, a contentious political figure who presided over two terms between 2007 and 2015 in the midday hours of Friday.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the leading candidate in Brazil's upcoming presidential election, said:

“Cristina is the victim of a criminal fascist who does not know how to respect differences. Thank God she escaped unharmed.”

Following the incident, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner's Frente de Todos party released the following statement:

“The incitement to hatred emanating from different spheres of political, media and judicial power against the former president, only led to a climate of extreme violence.”

In the upcoming general elections, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner is generally anticipated to compete for the Senate and potentially the presidency.

