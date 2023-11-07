"Wild record": Fans delighted as BTS Jungkook's 'SEVEN' has officially been certified RIA America Platinum for selling over 1 million physical copies

BTS Jungkook has earned a RIAA Platinum certification for his single SEVEN as of November 7. The idol was recognized by the prestigious Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) as SEVEN (feat. Latto) sold over a million physical copies (CD) in the United States.

Jungkook’s SEVEN is now the fastest song by a Korean soloist to achieve such a feat in 115 days in history to be certified RIAA certification, surpassing PSY’s Gangnam Style which earned the RIAA Platinum after selling over a million CD copies in 123 days. Evidently, fans congratulated the Standing Next To You singer on X and applauded his latest achievement as a "wild record."

Jungkook's debut solo track, SEVEN, which features the American rapper Latto who is also known worldwide for her track Big Energy, is a pre-released single from his latest solo album GOLDEN. The 26-year-old BTS idol debuted as a Korean solo artist on July 14, 2023, with this single and declared his arrival in the music scene by ruling on the Billboard charts at #1 for weeks.

The song also earned him the prestigious MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) for 'Song of Summer' on September 12, 2023, along with the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) for 'Best Song' on November 5, 2023.

"That's huge": Fans lavish praise on Jungkook for achieving such a huge prestigious feat as a Korean soloist

For the unversed, success in the recorded music industry is defined by the Recording Industry Association of America's (RIAA) illustrious Gold® & Platinum® Program. Gold & Platinum Awards, which were initially created to recognize musicians and track sound recording sales, have evolved into a standard of achievement for all artists, regardless of whether they have just released their debut singles or smash hit albums.

Within an hour of the album's release, the Standing Next To You vocalist became the first Asian act and the first K-Pop artist to have the biggest album launch in iTunes US history. Jungkook debuted at No. 3 on the US iTunes chart which is the first time ever that an Asian musician has taken the #1 place on the Apple Music streaming service.

Furthermore, the album GOLDEN became the number one album on the US iTunes list in just one hour and ten minutes after its release. It is noteworthy that Jungkook's debut solo album, GOLDEN, has already achieved more than 2 million pure sales on Hanteo, marking a first for the Hanteo Chart. Although real sales are still being tallied, as of right now, GOLDEN has registered sales of 2,147,389 album copies.

Now that SEVEN has sold over a million physical copies (CDs) in the United States which led to the RIAA Platinum certification, fans of the Hate You singer flooded X with congratulatory tweets.

the Platinum certification was launched by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) in 1976 to celebrate the growth of record sales. Albums that sold one million copies and singles that sold two million copies were eligible for this certification. The Multi-Platinum certification, which was first offered in 1984, signifies multiple Platinum levels for albums and singles.

Meanwhile, GOLDEN, which has eleven tracks, promptly secured eight out of ten positions on the US iTunes Chart Top 10 in less than three hours after its release, a first for iTunes. In the meanwhile, the Standing Next to You singer has already peaked at number one on the iTunes Chart in more than fifty countries, including Egypt, Hungary, Russia, Philippines, Malaysia, India, and Thailand.

Meanwhile, BTS Jungkook announced a partnership with XBOX on November 6, 2023, stunning the BTS fandom even more. Fans await more updates regarding this distinct collaboration.