“What is happening?”: Fans go wild as BTS Jungkook announces his collaboration with Xbox

BTS Jungkook shook the world and the Bangtan fandom as the Xbox announced an official collaboration with the global megastar on November 6, 2023. Microsoft's gaming console, Xbox, announced the big news on its official Twitter account with a description that hinted at a much bigger update later this week.

"Jung Kook from @bts_bighit wants to see how creative you can get! Design and style your favorite Xbox character from @XboxGamePass and share it with #JungKookXbox, then stay tuned for a big update later this week."

As a result of the breakout of the news which shook the BTS fandom, fans took to social media to express their astonishment over this unique collaboration. A fan even tweeted, "What is happening?" unable to hide the bewilderment.

It is important to take note that the 26-year-old BTS idol had just released his debut solo album GOLDEN on November 3, 2023, which boasts eleven tracks. Furthermore, this collaboration comes at a fortuitous time when Jungkook is riding high on the crest of his success as a Korean solo artist.

"It was unexpected": BTS fandom is left stunned as Jungkook collaborates with the famous gaming console brand, Xbox

Xbox posted an official video featuring BTS member on their social media accounts on November 6, 2023. In the video, the worldwide superstar expressed his joy about the new partnership and said he would provide an update later this week.

He goes on to say that he invited his viewers and supporters to create their favorite characters for the Xbox Game Pass and that on this unique occasion, he intends to highlight their ingenuity.

"Hi ARMY, this is jungkook! I'm excited about something. I'm partnering with Xbox and I will share more info later this week. For this special event, I want to celebrate your creativity. Design your favorite characters on game pass. Thank you!" BTS Jungkook said.

The collaboration comes at an extremely crucial time when the Standing Next To You singer has just released his solo album three days back and has been breaking worldwide records on a daily basis. This further makes it important to highlight that the worldwide famous singer climbed to #1 on the US iTunes chart within an hour of his album release.

Additionally, GOLDEN rules at No.1 on Apple's iTunes chart in over 75 countries across the globe. The Standing Next To You singer achieved this feat within a few hours of his album release, making him the first K-Pop artist to achieve such a massive feat.

Furthermore, November 6 marked yet another massive victory for the singer as he won Best K-Pop and Best Song 'Song of the Year' at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2023.

On top of that, he became the most-awarded Korean artist in the history of the MTV Europe Music Awards 2023. Evidently, the collaboration between the global phenomenon and the ever-popular Xbox couldn't have come at a better time since this collaboration would further cement Jungkook's global influence beyond just the music industry.

Fans took social media by storm and immediately started tweeting and expressing their surprise. A fan tweeted, "dear gamer jungkook, I'm from the future and you're collaborating with x box for your first solo album" while others shared their utter amazement.

As for collaborations between gaming brands and K-Pop idols, Jungkook is hardly the first one. It appears that LE SSERAFIM, a new group from HYBE, collaborated with the multiplayer online game Overwatch 2 to create a single titled Perfect Night which they released on October 27, 2023.

Furthermore, NewJeans, another rookie girl group from HYBE, was roped in for a partnership with Riot Games for the anthem of the League of Legends World Championship, GODS, that was released on October 3, 2023.

Meanwhile, the BTS ARMY are waiting with bated breath for the GOLDEN singer to give further updates regarding his partnership with Xbox.